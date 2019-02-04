Crew Resource Management
3rd Edition
Description
The new edition of Crew Resource Management reflects advancements made in the conceptual foundation as well as the methods and approaches of applying CRM in the aviation industry. Because CRM training has the practical goal of enhancing flight safety through more effective flight crew performance, this new edition adapts itself to fit the users, the task, and operational and regulatory environments--all of which continually evolve. Each contributor examines techniques and presents cases that best illustrate CRM concepts and training. This book discusses the history and research foundation of CRM and also stresses the importance of making adaptive changes and advancements. New chapters include: CRM and Individual Resilience; Flight and Cabin Crew Teamwork: Improving Safety in Aviation: CRM and Risk Management/Safety Management Systems; and MRM for Technical Operations. This book provides a deep understanding of CRM--what it is, how it works, and how to practically implement an effective program.
Key Features
- Addresses the expanded operating environment--pilots, flight attendants, maintenance, etc.
- Assists developers and practitioners in building effective programs
- Describes best practices and tools for supporting CRM training in individual organizations
- Highlights new advances and approaches to CRM
- Includes five completely new chapters
Readership
Training and safety managers in the aviation industry; CRM users in the aviation system; and human factors educators and researchers. Secondary market includes researchers in social psychology, human factors, communication studies, operations management, and safety and risk management
Table of Contents
- Why CRM? Empirical and Theoretical Bases of Human Factors Training
2. Teamwork and Organizational Factors
3. Crews as Groups: Their Formation and Their Leadership
4. Communications and CRM
5. Flight Crew Decision-Making
6. CRM (Non-Technical Skills): Applications for and Beyond the Flight Deck
7. CRM and Individual Resilience
8. The Design, Delivery, and Evaluation of Crew Resource Management Training
9. Line Oriented Flight Training (LOFT)
10. Line Operations Simulation Development Tools
11. Crew Resource Management (CRM) and Line Operations Safety Audit (LOSA)
12. CRM and Risk Management/Safety Management Systems
13. The Migration of Crew Resource Management Training
14. Cross-Functional Crew Resource Management
15. MRM for Technical Operations
16. New Technologies for Delivering CRM Training
17. A Regulatory Perspective I
18. A Regulatory Perspective II
19. A Regulatory Perspective III
20. The Accident Investigator's Perspective
21. The Airlines' Perspective: Effectively Applying Crew Resource Management Principles in Today's Aviation Environment
22. Conversations on CRM from Outside the USA
23. The Military Perspective
24. Airline Pilot Training Today and Tomorrow
25. The Future of CRM
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 4th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129951
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129968
About the Editor
Barbara Kanki
Dr. Barbara Kanki served as a Research Scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Ames Research Center (Moffett Field, California) in the Human Systems Integration Division. Over her tenure of more than 25 years, she conducted human performance research in support of NASA Aviation Safety Programs, Human Factors and Performance for Space Safety, and a variety of Human Factors programs for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). In a consulting role she worked with other high risk industries such as the medical and nuclear power fields. Dr. Kanki’s research activities have ranged across human factors topics such as crew communication and coordination, organizational factors, information and workload management for aviation operations including flight crews, ground control, and technical operations. Her research interests include human-centered procedure and document design, integration and training for new technologies as well as safety topics such as voluntary reporting and event investigation. She has supported the space side of NASA in human and socio-technical risk factors, team training, and procedure design primarily for the space shuttle program at Kennedy Space Center and has participated on NASA mishap boards, safety assessments and National Transportation Safety Board human performance investigations. After retiring from NASA in 2014, Dr. Kanki continues to contribute to NASA projects and FAA/industry groups, and is the current chair of the Human Performance working group of the International Association for the Advancement of Space Safety. Dr. Kanki received her doctorate in Behavioral Sciences from the University of Chicago, where she specialized in the areas of communication and group dynamics. She continues to author, edit, and review books, journals, and papers on human factors topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired, NASA, Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, California, USA
José Anca
Joey Anca is the Human Risk Manager for Metro Trains Melbourne in Australia. Joey has a long career in aviation, having pioneered with Bob Helmreich the Cockpit Management Attitudes Questionnaire (CMAQ), when the known universe was grappling with the new-found pill of Crew Resource Management (CRM). Bob (the NASA/UT team, Joey and other aviation earthlings) took off into other safety-critical domains. Joey is a proud Filipino who has worked in a number of airlines and railways in Australasia. He lives in Melbourne, Australia and teaches Threat and Error Management (TEM) at Swinburne University of Technology. His day-job is keeping the railways in Melbourne safe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Science, Engineering & Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Hawthorn, VIC, Australia
Thomas Chidester
Tom Chidester joined the Federal Aviation Administration’s Civil Aerospace Medical Institute (CAMI) in December of 2005 to serve as Manager of the Human Factors Research Branch, and was promoted to Aerospace Human Factors Division Manager in August 2008. In 2013, he began acting as the Deputy Director of CAMI, and was selected for this position in 2014. He previously conducted research at NASA Ames Research Center and managed Human Factors and Safety Training for American Airlines. His experience includes developing classroom and simulator training programs, and analysis, publication, and reporting for FOQA and ASAP programs. Tom holds Masters and Doctoral degrees in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin.
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal Aviation Administration, Civil Aerospace Medical Institute, Oklahoma City, OK USA