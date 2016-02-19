Creep And Relaxation Of Nonlinear Viscoelastic Materials With An Introduction To Linear Viscoelasticity, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Elastic Behavior
1.2 Plastic Behavior
1.3 Viscoelastic Behavior
1.4 Creep
1.5 Recovery
1.6 Relaxation
1.7 Linearity
Chapter 2. Historical Survey of Creep
2.1 Creep of Metals
2.2 Creep under Uniaxial Stress
2.3 Creep under Combined Stresses
2.4 Creep under Variable Stress
2.5 Creep of Plastics
2.6 Mathematical Representation of Creep of Materials
2.7 Differential Form
2.8 Integral Form
2.9 Development of Nonlinear Constitutive Relations
Chapter 3. State of Stress and Strain
3.1 State of Stress
3.2 Stress Tensor
3.3 Unit Tensor
3.4 Principal Stresses
3.5 Mean Normal Stress Tensor and Deviatoric Stress Tensor
3.6 Invariants of Stress
3.7 Traces of Tensors and Products of Tensors
3.8 Invariants in Terms of Traces
3.9 Hamilton-Cayley Equation
3.10 State of Strain
3.11 Strain-Displacement Relation
3.12 Strain Tensor
Chapter 4. Mechanics of Stress and Deformation Analyses
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Law of Motion
4.3 Equations of Equilibrium
4.4 Equilibrium of Moments
4.5 Kinematics
4.6 Compatibility Equations
4.7 Constitutive Equations
4.8 Linear Elastic Solid
4.9 Boundary Conditions
4.10 The Stress Analysis Problem in a Linear Isotropic Elastic Solid
Chapter 5. Linear Viscoelastic Constitutive Equations
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Viscoelastic Models
5.3 The Basic Elements: Spring and Dashpot
5.4 Maxwell Model
5.5 Kelvin Model
5.6 Burgers or Four-element Model
5.7 Generalized Maxwell and Kelvin Models
5.8 Retardation Spectrum for tn
5.9 Differential Form of Constitutive Equations for Simple Stress States
5.10 Differential Form of Constitutive Equations for Multiaxial Stress States
5.11 Integral Representation of Viscoelastic Constitutive Equations
5.12 Creep Compliance
5.13 Relaxation Modulus
5.14 Boltzmann's Superposition Principle and Integral Representation
5.15 Relation Between Creep Compliance and Relaxation Modulus
5.16 Generalization of the Integral Representation to Three-Dimensions
5.17 Behavior of Linear Viscoelastic Material under Oscillating Loading
5.18 Complex Modulus and Compliance
5.19 Dissipation
5.20 Complex Compliance and Complex Modulus of Some Viscoelastic Models
5.21 Maxwell Model
5.22 Kelvin Model
5.23 Burgers Model
5.24 Relation Between the Relaxation Modulus and the Complex Relaxation Modulus
5.25 Relation Between Creep Compliance and Complex Compliance
5.26 Complex Compliance for tn
5.27 Temperature Effect and Time-Temperature Superposition Principle
Chapter 6. Linear Viscoelastic Stress Analysis
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Beam Problems
6.3 Stress Analysis of Quasi-static Viscoelastic Problems Using the Elastic-Viscoelastic Correspondence Principle
6.4 Thick-walled Viscoelastic Tube
6.5 Point Force Acting on the Surface of a Semi-infinite Viscoelastic Solid
6.6 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7. Multiple Integral Representation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Nonlinear Viscoelastic Behavior under Uniaxial Loading
7.3 Nonlinear Viscoelastic Behavior under Multiaxial Stress State
7.4 A Linearly Compressible Material
7.5 Incompressible Material Assumption
7.6 Linearly Compressible, II
7.7 Constant Volume
7.8 Incompressible and Linearly Compressible Creep in Terms of σ
7.9 Incompressible and Linearly Compressible Relaxation in Terms of ε
7.10 Constitutive Relations under Biaxial Stress and Strain
7.11 Constitutive Relations under Uniaxial Stress and Strain
7.12 Strain Components for Biaxial and Uniaxial Stress States, Compressible Material
7.13 Strain Components for Biaxial and Uniaxial Stress States, Linearly Compressible Material
7.14 Stress Components for Biaxial and Uniaxial Strain States
7.15 Approximating Nonlinear Constitutive Equations under Short Time Loading
7.16 Superposed Small Loading on a Large Constant Loading
7.17 Other Representations
7.18 Finite Linear Viscoelasticity
7.19 Elastic Fluid Theory
7.20 Thermodynamic Constitutive Theory
Chapter 8. Nonlinear Creep at Constant Stress and Relaxation at Constant Strain
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Constitutive Equations for 3 ×3 Matrix
8.3 Components of Strain for Creep at Constant Stress
8.4 Components of Stress for Relaxation at Constant Strain
8.5 Biaxial Constitutive Equations for 2 ×2 Matrix
8.6 Components of Strain (or Stress) for Biaxial States for 2 ×2 Matrix
8.7 Constitutive Equations for Linearly Compressible Material
8.8 Components of Strain for Creep of Linearly Compressible Material
8.9 Components of Stress for Relaxation of Linearly Compressible Material
8.10 Poisson's Ratio
8.11 Time Functions
8.12 Determination of Kernel Functions for Constant Stress Creep
8.13 Determination of Kernel Functions for Constant-Strain Stress-Relaxation
8.14 Experimental Results of Creep
Chapter 9. Nonlinear Creep (or Relaxation) Under Variable Stress (or Strain)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Direct Determination of Kernel Functions
9.3 Product-Form Approximation of Kernel Functions
9.4 Additive Forms of Approximation of Kernel Functions
9.5 Modified Superposition Method
9.6 Physical Linearity Approximation of Kernel Functions
9.7 Comparison
Chapter 10. Conversion and Mixing of Nonlinear Creep and Relaxation
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Relation Between Creep and Stress Relaxation for Uniaxial Nonlinear Viscoelasticity
10.3 Example: Prediction of Uniaxial Stress Relaxation from Creep of Nonlinear Viscoelastic Material
10.4 Relation Between Creep and Relaxation for Biaxial Nonlinear Viscoelasticity
10.5 Behavior of Nonlinear Viscoelastic Material under Simultaneous Stress Relaxation in Tension and Creep in Torsion
10.6 Prediction of Creep and Relaxation under Arbitrary Input
Chapter 11. Effect of Temperature on Nonlinear Viscoelastic Materials
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Nonlinear Creep Behavior at Elevated Temperatures
11.3 Determination of Temperature Dependent Kernel Functions
11.4 Creep Behavior under Continuously Varying Temperature-Uniaxial Case
11.5 Creep Behavior under Continuously Varying Temperature for Combined Tension and Torsion
11.6 Thermal Expansion Instability
Chapter 12. Nonlinear Viscoelastic Stress Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Solid Circular Cross-section Shaft under Twisting
12.3 Beam under Pure Bending
12.4 Thick-walled Cylinder under Axially Symmetric Loading
Chapter 13. Experimental Methods
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Loading Apparatus for Creep
13.3 Load Application
13.4 Test Specimen
13.5 Uniform Stressing or Straining
13.6 Strain Measurement
13.7 Temperature Control
13.8 Humidity and Temperature Controlled Room
13.9 Internal Pressure
13.10 Strain Control and Stress Measurement for Relaxation
13.11 A Machine for Combined Tension and Torsion
Appendix A1. List of Symbols
Appendix A2. Mathematical Description of Nonlinear Viscoelastic Constitutive Relation
A2.1 Introduction
A2.2 Material Properties
A2.3 Multiple Integral Representation of Initially Isotropic Materials (Relaxation Form)
A2.4 The Inverse Relation (Creep Form)
Appendix A3. Unit Step Function and Unit Impulse Function
A3.1 Unit Step Function or Heaviside Unit Function
A3.2 Signum Function
A3.3 Unit Impulse or Dirac Delta Function
A3.4 Relation Between Unit Step Function and Unit Impulse Function
A3.5 Dirac Delta Function or Heaviside Function in Evaluation of Integrals
Appendix A4. Laplace Transformation
A4.1 Definition of the Laplace Transformation
A4.2 Sufficient Conditions for Existence of Laplace Transforms
A4.3 Some Important Properties of Laplace Transforms
A4.4 The Inverse Laplace Transform
A4.5 Partial Fraction Expansion
A4.6 Some Uses of the Laplace Transform
Appendix A5. Derivation of the Modified Superposition Principles from the Multiple Integral Representation
A5.1 Second Order Term
A5.2 Third Order Term
A5.3 Application to Third Order Multiple Integrals for Creep
Appendix A6. Conversion Tables
Bibliography
Subject Index
Author Index
Description
Creep and Relaxation of Nonlinear Viscoelastic Materials with an Introduction to Linear Viscoelasticity deals with nonlinear viscoelasticity, with emphasis on creep and stress relaxation. It explains the concepts of elastic, plastic, and viscoelastic behavior, along with creep, recovery, relaxation, and linearity. It also describes creep in a variety of viscoelastic materials, such as metals and plastics. Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with a historical background on creep, followed by discussions about strain and stress analysis, linear viscoelasticity, linear viscoelastic stress analysis, and oscillatory stress and strain. It methodically walks the reader through topics such as the multiple integral theory with simplifications to single integrals, incompressibility and linear compressibility, and the responses of viscoelastic materials to stress boundary conditions (creep), strain boundary conditions (relaxation), and mixed stress and strain boundary conditions (simultaneous creep and relaxation). The book also looks at the problem of the effect of temperature, especially variable temperature, on nonlinear creep, and describes methods for the characterization of kernel functions, stress analysis of nonlinear viscoelastic materials, and experimental techniques for creep and stress relaxation under combined stress. This book is a useful text for designers, students, and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601926