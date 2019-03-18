Creep and Fatigue in Polymer Matrix Composites

Part One Viscoelastic and viscoplastic modelling

1. Viscoelastic constitutive modeling of creep and stress relaxation in polymers and polymer matrix composites

G.C. Papanicolaou and S.P. Zaoutsos

2. Time-temperature-age superposition principle for predicting long-term response of linear viscoelastic materials

E.J. Barbero

3. Effect of moisture on elastic and viscoelastic properties of fiber reinforced plastics: Retrospective and current trends

Andrey Aniskevich and Tatjana Glaskova-Kuzmina

4. Micromechanics Modeling of Hysteretic Responses of Piezoelectric Composites

Chien-hong Lin and Anastasia Muliana

5. Predicting the viscoelastic behavior of polymer composites and nanocomposites

A. Beyle

6. Creep analysis of polymer matrix composites using viscoplastic models

E. Kontou

Part Two Creep rupture

8. Time and temperature dependence of transverse tensile failure of unidirectional carbon fiber-reinforced polymer matrix composites

Jun Koyanagi and Mio Sato

9. Lifetime prediction of polymers and polymer matrix composite structures: Failure criteria and accelerated characterization

Rui Miranda Guedes

10. Time-dependent damage evolution in unidirectional and multidirectional polymer composite laminates

Raghavan Jayaraman

Part Three Fatigue modeling, characterization, and monitoring

11 Accelerated testing methodology for long-term creep and fatigue strengths of polymer composites

Masayuki Nakada

12 A combined creep and fatigue prediction methodology for fiber-reinforced polymer composites based on the kinetic theory of fracture

Faisal H. Bhuiyan and Ray S. Fertig, III

13 Fatigue testing for polymer matrix composites

Ruben Dirk Bram Sevenois and Wim Van Paepegem

14 S–N curve and fatigue damage for practicality

Ho Sung Kim

15 Modeling, analysis, and testing of viscoelastic properties of shape memory polymer composites and a brief review of their space engineering applications

Wessam Al Azzawi, Madhubhashitha Herath and Jayantha Epaarachchi

16 Characterization of viscoelasticity, viscoplasticity, and damage in composites

Janis Varna and Liva Pupure

17 Structural health monitoring of composite structures for durability

Sreenivas Alampalli