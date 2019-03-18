Creep and Fatigue in Polymer Matrix Composites - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081026014, 9780081026021

Creep and Fatigue in Polymer Matrix Composites

2nd Edition

Editors: Rui Miranda Guedes
eBook ISBN: 9780081026021
Paperback ISBN: 9780081026014
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th March 2019
Page Count: 586
Table of Contents

Part One Viscoelastic and viscoplastic modelling
1. Viscoelastic constitutive modeling of creep and stress relaxation in polymers and polymer matrix composites
G.C. Papanicolaou and S.P. Zaoutsos
2. Time-temperature-age superposition principle for predicting long-term response of linear viscoelastic materials
E.J. Barbero
3. Effect of moisture on elastic and viscoelastic properties of fiber reinforced plastics: Retrospective and current trends
Andrey Aniskevich and Tatjana Glaskova-Kuzmina
4. Micromechanics Modeling of Hysteretic Responses of Piezoelectric Composites
Chien-hong Lin and Anastasia Muliana
5. Predicting the viscoelastic behavior of polymer composites and nanocomposites
A. Beyle
6. Creep analysis of polymer matrix composites using viscoplastic models
E. Kontou

Part Two Creep rupture
8. Time and temperature dependence of transverse tensile failure of unidirectional carbon fiber-reinforced polymer matrix composites
Jun Koyanagi and Mio Sato
9. Lifetime prediction of polymers and polymer matrix composite structures: Failure criteria and accelerated characterization
Rui Miranda Guedes
10. Time-dependent damage evolution in unidirectional and multidirectional polymer composite laminates
Raghavan Jayaraman

Part Three Fatigue modeling, characterization, and monitoring
11 Accelerated testing methodology for long-term creep and fatigue strengths of polymer composites
Masayuki Nakada
12 A combined creep and fatigue prediction methodology for fiber-reinforced polymer composites based on the kinetic theory of fracture
Faisal H. Bhuiyan and Ray S. Fertig, III
13 Fatigue testing for polymer matrix composites
Ruben Dirk Bram Sevenois and Wim Van Paepegem
14 S–N curve and fatigue damage for practicality
Ho Sung Kim
15 Modeling, analysis, and testing of viscoelastic properties of shape memory polymer composites and a brief review of their space engineering applications
Wessam Al Azzawi, Madhubhashitha Herath and Jayantha Epaarachchi
16 Characterization of viscoelasticity, viscoplasticity, and damage in composites
Janis Varna and Liva Pupure
17 Structural health monitoring of composite structures for durability
Sreenivas Alampalli

Description

Creep and Fatigue in Polymer Matrix Composites, Second Edition, updates the latest research in modeling and predicting creep and fatigue in polymer matrix composites. The first part of the book reviews the modeling of viscoelastic and viscoplastic behavior as a way of predicting performance and service life. Final sections discuss techniques for modeling creep rupture and failure and how to test and predict long-term creep and fatigue in polymer matrix composites.

Key Features

  • Reviews the latest research in modeling and predicting creep and fatigue in polymer matrix composites
  • Puts a specific focus on viscoelastic and viscoplastic modeling
  • Features the time-temperature-age superposition principle for predicting long-term response
  • Examines the creep rupture and damage interaction, with a particular focus on time-dependent failure criteria for the lifetime prediction of polymer matrix composite structures that are illustrated using experimental cases

Readership

Researchers in industry and academia, and PhD students wishing to keep up to date on information about fatigue behavior and modeling of composite materials; researchers, engineers and graduate students who work in the area of fatigue of composite materials

Details

No. of pages:
586
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081026021
Paperback ISBN:
9780081026014

About the Editors

Rui Miranda Guedes Editor

Dr Rui Miranda Guedes works within the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Porto, Portugal. Dr Guedes has an international reputation for his research on creep and fatigue in polymer matrix composites.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Porto, Portugal

