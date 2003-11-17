Credit Risk: from transaction to portfolio management provides high level, focused analysis of the nature of credit risk in investment bank portfolio management. Written by experienced international practitioners, it offers in-depth information and advice that will help all those charged with managing credit risk at the sharp end.



Credit Risk Management strives to protect the capital and reputation of the bank while preserving its franchise and optimising long-term profitability. These goals are achieved by:



Recommending suitable credit policies and guidelines

Performing due diligence on the banks' customers

Incorporating both quanitative and qualitative analysis to balance risk and return

Providing creative advice to facilitate client transactions

Coordinating legal and operational issues

Embracing technological change to enhance bank effectiveness

Credit Risk provides financial institutions and their staff with everything they need to know about how to control and manage credit risk. It gives sound analysis of trading strategies and complex derivative product, offers an understanding of settlement procedures and legal issues, and shows how to accurately quantify and measure related risks.



