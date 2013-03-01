"The Best English-Language New Releases” - BILANZ,September 2014 "…contains the bulk of the information executives would need to make informed decisions on how to protect their short-term trade receivables. getAbstract recommends this concise but thorough text to risk management professionals and to managers whose global or domestic businesses involve trade on credit. Rating = 7"-- GetAbstract.com, July 16, 2014

"In making a case for the advantages of credit insurance for businesses, Jus…explains its history, terms, functions, principles, types, costs, processes involved in obtaining and administering such insurances, risk management policy, and claims handling. The book includes examples, figures relating to risk and credit, boxed information (e.g., on insurance vs. credit self-insurance), interspersed words of wisdom, and a bibliography of print and online sources."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013

"Although this compact text lacks the structure to be a quick or easy reference guide, it certainly contains the bulk of the information executives would need to make informed decisions on how to protect their short-term trade receivables. getAbstract recommends this concise but thorough text to risk management professionals and to managers whose global or domestic businesses involve trade on credit." --getAbstract, July 2014

