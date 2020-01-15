Credit Data and Scoring
1st Edition
The First Triumph of Big Data and Big Algorithms
Description
Credit Data and Scoring: The First Triumph of Big Data and Big Algorithms illuminates the often-hidden practice of predicting an individual’s economic responsibility. Written by a leading practitioner, it examines the international implications of US leadership in credit scoring and what other countries have learned from it in building their own systems. Through its comprehensive contemporary perspective, the book also explores how algorithms and big data are driving the future of credit scoring. By revealing a new big picture and data comparisons, it delivers useful insights into legal, regulatory and data manipulation.
Key Features
- Provides insights into credit scoring goals and methods
- Examines U.S leadership in developing credit data and algorithms and how other countries depart from it
- Analyzes the growing influence of algorithms in data scoring
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals worldwide working on subjects related to economic development and growth
Table of Contents
1. When Our Reputation Became our Score
2. The Credit Industry
3. CRAs - Losing Battles to Win the War
4. My Credit Report
5. Historic Complaints about Credit Accuracy
6. Differences in Credit Data Between Bureaus
7. Differences in Credit Scores between Bureaus
8. The Mystery of Credit Scores
9. Making a Credit Score
10. Picking the y Variable, Picking the x Variables
11. Calculating Weight of Evidence and Information Value
12. Regressions
13. Getting a Good Model
14. Data Flows: The Road to Attributes and Scores
15. The War Between Individuals and Algorithms
16. Protecting Data
17. About the Authors
Appendix
1. Credit Laws / Data Laws
2. My Credit Report
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 15th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188156
About the Author
Eric Rosenblatt
Eric Rosenblatt has worked in the mortgage industry, mainly the credit side, for thirty years, most of it (since 2000) as a Vice President at Fannie Mae. He received a Ph.D. in Finance in 1994. At Fannie Mae he was known for his management of Credit Risk analytics (including credit report models), his correct call of the housing recession, and for what Fannie called Innovation: applications and models which integrated data and made credit, fraud, and home valuation decisions. One of these applications, Collateral Underwriter, is used by all lenders and appraisal management companies. Another is a credit scoring model that treats people that pay their credit card balances (transactors) differently than people that do not (revolvers). While at Fannie Mae he published 19 papers and was granted 13 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fannie Mae, Washington DC, USA