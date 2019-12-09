CREDIT DATA and SCORING: THE FIRST TRIUMPH OF BIG DATA AND BIG ALGORITHMS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128188156

CREDIT DATA and SCORING: THE FIRST TRIUMPH OF BIG DATA AND BIG ALGORITHMS

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780128188156
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2019
Page Count: 250
Description

Credit Data, Credit Scoring, and the Growing Influence of Big Data and Big Algorithms illuminates the often-hidden practice of predicting an individual’s economic responsibility. Written by a leading practitioner, it examines the international implications of US leadership in credit scoring and what other countries have learned from it in building their own systems. Through its comprehensive contemporary perspective, the book also explores how algorithms and big data are driving the future of credit scoring. By revealing a new big picture and data comparisons, it delivers useful insights into legal, regulatory and data manipulation.

Key Features

  • Provides insights into credit scoring goals and methods
  • Examines U.S leadership in developing credit data and algorithms and how other countries depart from it
  • Analyzes the growing influence of algorithms in data scoring

Readership

Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals worldwide working on subjects related to economic development and growth

Table of Contents

1. When Our Reputation Became our Score
2. The Credit Industry
3. CRAs – Losing Battles to Win the War
4. My Credit Report
5. Historic Complaints about Credit Accuracy
6. Differences in Credit Data Between Bureaus
7. Differences in Credit Scores between Bureaus
8. The Mystery of Credit Scores
9. Making a Credit Score
10. Picking the y Variable, Picking the x Variables
11. Calculating Weight of Evidence and Information Value
12. Regressions
13. Getting a Good Model
14. Data Flows: The Road to Attributes and Scores
15. The War Between Individuals and Algorithms
16. Protecting Data
17. About the Authors

Appendix
1. Credit Laws / Data Laws
2. My Credit Report

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
9th December 2019
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128188156

