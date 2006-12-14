Creativity
1st Edition
Theories and Themes: Research, Development, and Practice
Description
An integrative introduction to the theories and themes in research on creativity, this book is both a reference work and text for courses in this burgeoning area of research. The book begins with a discussion of the theories of creativity (Person, Product, Process, Place), the general question of whether creativity is influenced by nature or nurture, what research has indicated of the personality and style of creative individuals from a personality analysis standpoint, how social context affects creativity, and then coverage of issues like gender differences, whether creativity can be enhanced, if creativity is related to poor mental or physical health, etc.
The book contains boxes covering special interest items including one page biographies of famous creative individuals and activities for a group or individual to test and/or encourage creativity, as well as references to internet sites relating to creativity.
Key Features
- Breaks down the major theories about creativity but doesn't restrict to a singular perspective
- Includes extensive citations of existing literature
- Textbook features included (i.e., key terms defined)
Readership
Researchers and students in personality, social psychology, cognitive psychology, and management.
Table of Contents
Preface
Everyday and Eminent Creativity
The Field of Creative Studies and the Creativity Complex
Organization of the Book
Chapter 1: Cognition and Creativity
Introduction
Creativity and Intelligence
Analogical Thinking and Metaphor
Problem Solving
Problem Finding
Tage Models of Creative Cognition
Restructuring and Insight
Experience, Expertise, Information, and Insight
Intuition
Unconscious Processes and Creative Cognition
Perception and Creativity
Synaesthesia
Mindfulness
Overinclusive Thinking
Conclusion
Chapter 2: Developmental Trends and Influences on Creativity
Introduction
Trends and Stages of Development
Peer Status and Creativity
Adult Development
Conclusion
Chapter 3: Biological Perspectives on Creativity
Introduction
Hemispheric Asymmetry and the Split Brain
Handedness and Hemisphericity
Brain Waves and the Electroencephalogram
Prefrontal Cortex
Hierarchies Within the Brain
Cerebellum and Creativity
The Emotional Brain
Manipulations of the Human Brain
The Brain of Albert Einstein
Altered States and Brain Function
Group Differences
Different Tasks, Different Structures, and Networks
Genetic Basis of Creative Potential
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Health and Clinical Perspectives
Introduction
Affective Disorders
Affect and Mood
Suicide
Stress
Anxiety
Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
Primary and Secondary Process
Psychosis and Psychoticism
Adhd and Creativity
Physical Impairments
Adaptability and Maladaptations
Encouraging Creativity
Self-Actualization and the Courage to Create
Conclusion
Chapter 5: Social, Attributional, and Organizational Perspectives
Introduction
Social Influences on Environments and Settings
Social Judgment
Concerns With Social and Attributional Perspectives
Bias in Social Judgment
Collaboration and Creativity
Competition and Creativity
Person-Environment Interactions
Organizational Theories
Organizational Climate
Leaders and Leadership
Organizational Attitude
Communitarianism and Creativity
Aggregate Creativity and Society at Large
Human Capital and the Creative Class
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Educational Perspectives
Introduction
The Ideal Student
Implicit Theories of Teachers
Teaching Experience
Classroom Environment and Setting
Teachers and Mentors
Ego-Strength and Self-Efficacy
Creative Attitudes
Enhancing Imagery and Artistic Skills
Problem Finding and Education
Remote Models
Brainstorming
Information and Creativity
Explicit Instructions
Learning Theories
Goodbye Teacher
Generalization and Maintenance
Meta-Cognition
Disadvantaged Children and Reinforcement
Gifted Students
Conclusion
Chapter 7: History and Historiometry
Introduction
Historical Analyses
Prehistory
Zeitgeist as Historical Process
A Genius Ahead of His or Her Time?
Multiple Discoveries and Simultaneities
Tools and Creativity
Lamarckian Evolution and Change
Domain Differences and Domain-Specific Microgeister
Creating Our Sense of Self
Economic Changes Influencing Culture and History
Creativity in Portland, Oregon
Serendipity
War and Religion
Trigger Effects and Emergenesis
Matthew, Pygmalion, and Founder Effects
The Individual in History
Limitations and Disadvantages of the Historical Approach
Productivity
Reputational Paths
Art History
Romanticism
Creativity in Social Context
Conclusion
Chapter 8: Culture and Creativity
Introduction
Collectivism and Creativity
Families, Education, and Values
Cross-Cultural Comparison Error
Stop Rules, Conventions, and Cultural Inhibition
Tolerance, Talent, and Technology
Empirical Studies
Family and Education
Cultural Traditions and Creativity
Creativity in Organizations and Business
Cultural Products and Processes
Implicit Theories
Cultural Metaphors for Creativity
Conclusion
Chapter 9: Personality and Motivation
Introduction
Personality Assessment and Research
Longitudinal Studies
Personality of Art Students
Autonomy, Independence, and Nonconformity
Self-Control
Controlled Weirdness
Deviance
Psychoticism
Impulsivity and Adventurousness
Contrarianism
Childlike Tendencies, Playfulness, Daydreaming, and Paracosms
Perseverance and Persistence
Openness to Experience
Anxiety
Tolerance of Ambiguity
Sensitivity
Confidence
Self-Promotion
Introversion
Paradoxical Personalities and Antimonies
Self-Actualization
Motivation
Values
Creative Personal Identity and Creative Personal Efficacy
Values, Risk Tolerance, and Psychological Androgyny
Conclusion
Chapter 10: Enhancement and the Fulfillment of Potential
Introduction
Tactical Creativity and Metacognition
Shift Perspectives
Turn the Situation Upside Down
Find or Apply an Analogy
Borrow, Adapt, or Steal Tactics
Consider the Natural World
Simplify
Experiment
Deviation Amplification
Persistence
Travel
Question Assumptions
Redefine the Problem or Situation
Keep an Open Mind
Contrarianism
Don’t be a Damn Fool
Let It Happen
Avoidance Tactics
Flexible Use of Tactics
Programs and Multiple Step Methods for Creative Thinking
Ideal
Tactics for Organizations
Competition
Enhancement in the Classroom
Creativity and Education of Older Adults
Tactics Specifically for Discovery
Techniques for Invention
Triz
Analyses of Enhancement Efforts
Conclusion
Chapter 11: Conclusion
Introduction
Imagination
Originality
Innovation and Creativity
Invention Versus Creativity
Discovery and Creativity
Serendipity and Chance
Creativity as Irrational or Rational
Pseudo-Creativity
Art and Mating Display and the Reproductive Benefits
Flexibility
Proactive Creativity
Distribution of Creative Talents
Conclusion
Final Comments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 14th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467832
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126024005
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301867
About the Author
Mark Runco
Mark Runco has studied creativity and innovation for 35 years. He holds a PhD in Cognitive Psychology and is Professor at the University of Georgia, as well as Distinguished Research Fellow at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology. His PhD is in Cognitive Psychology from the Claremont Graduate School. He also earned his MA and his BA from Claremont. He is founding Editor of the Creativity Research Journal and is on the Editorial Board of Creativity and Innovation Management, the Journal of Creative Behavior and various other academic journals. He is co-editor of the Encyclopedia of Creativity (1999, 2011) and in 2015 he collaborated with the International Center for Studies in Creativity to introduce two new academic journals, Business Creativity and the Creative Economy and the Journal of Genius and Eminence.
Dr. Runco was Adjunct Professor at the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration and the Torrance Professor and Director of the Torrance Creativity Center at UGA. He is Past President of the American Psychological Association’s Division 10.
Dr. Runco has published over 200 articles, chapters, and books on creativity and innovation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Torrance Center for Creativity and Talent Development, USA
Reviews
"Mark A. Runco's excellent book Creativity: Theories and Themes: Research, Development, and Practice may be one way to bring creativity back into relevance in psychology. This remarkable book clearly sets the stage for those involved in creativity research, for those wanting to get into this interesting and complex area, or simply for those who want an up-to-date volume on the field from one of the leading researchers in the area." --PsycCritiques (Oct 10, 2007, Vol 52, Release 41, Article 8)