Creativity - 1st Edition

Creativity

1st Edition

Theories and Themes: Research, Development, and Practice

Authors: Mark Runco
eBook ISBN: 9780080467832
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126024005
Paperback ISBN: 9781493301867
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 2006
Page Count: 504
Description

An integrative introduction to the theories and themes in research on creativity, this book is both a reference work and text for courses in this burgeoning area of research. The book begins with a discussion of the theories of creativity (Person, Product, Process, Place), the general question of whether creativity is influenced by nature or nurture, what research has indicated of the personality and style of creative individuals from a personality analysis standpoint, how social context affects creativity, and then coverage of issues like gender differences, whether creativity can be enhanced, if creativity is related to poor mental or physical health, etc.

The book contains boxes covering special interest items including one page biographies of famous creative individuals and activities for a group or individual to test and/or encourage creativity, as well as references to internet sites relating to creativity.

  • Breaks down the major theories about creativity but doesn't restrict to a singular perspective
  • Includes extensive citations of existing literature
  • Textbook features included (i.e., key terms defined)

Researchers and students in personality, social psychology, cognitive psychology, and management.

Table of Contents

Preface

Everyday and Eminent Creativity

The Field of Creative Studies and the Creativity Complex

Organization of the Book

Chapter 1: Cognition and Creativity

Introduction

Creativity and Intelligence

Analogical Thinking and Metaphor

Problem Solving

Problem Finding

Tage Models of Creative Cognition

Restructuring and Insight

Experience, Expertise, Information, and Insight

Intuition

Unconscious Processes and Creative Cognition

Perception and Creativity

Synaesthesia

Mindfulness

Overinclusive Thinking

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Developmental Trends and Influences on Creativity

Introduction

Trends and Stages of Development

Peer Status and Creativity

Adult Development

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Biological Perspectives on Creativity

Introduction

Hemispheric Asymmetry and the Split Brain

Handedness and Hemisphericity

Brain Waves and the Electroencephalogram

Prefrontal Cortex

Hierarchies Within the Brain

Cerebellum and Creativity

The Emotional Brain

Manipulations of the Human Brain

The Brain of Albert Einstein

Altered States and Brain Function

Group Differences

Different Tasks, Different Structures, and Networks

Genetic Basis of Creative Potential

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Health and Clinical Perspectives

Introduction

Affective Disorders

Affect and Mood

Suicide

Stress

Anxiety

Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Primary and Secondary Process

Psychosis and Psychoticism

Adhd and Creativity

Physical Impairments

Adaptability and Maladaptations

Encouraging Creativity

Self-Actualization and the Courage to Create

Conclusion

Chapter 5: Social, Attributional, and Organizational Perspectives

Introduction

Social Influences on Environments and Settings

Social Judgment

Concerns With Social and Attributional Perspectives

Bias in Social Judgment

Collaboration and Creativity

Competition and Creativity

Person-Environment Interactions

Organizational Theories

Organizational Climate

Leaders and Leadership

Organizational Attitude

Communitarianism and Creativity

Aggregate Creativity and Society at Large

Human Capital and the Creative Class

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Educational Perspectives

Introduction

The Ideal Student

Implicit Theories of Teachers

Teaching Experience

Classroom Environment and Setting

Teachers and Mentors

Ego-Strength and Self-Efficacy

Creative Attitudes

Enhancing Imagery and Artistic Skills

Problem Finding and Education

Remote Models

Brainstorming

Information and Creativity

Explicit Instructions

Learning Theories

Goodbye Teacher

Generalization and Maintenance

Meta-Cognition

Disadvantaged Children and Reinforcement

Gifted Students

Conclusion

Chapter 7: History and Historiometry

Introduction

Historical Analyses

Prehistory

Zeitgeist as Historical Process

A Genius Ahead of His or Her Time?

Multiple Discoveries and Simultaneities

Tools and Creativity

Lamarckian Evolution and Change

Domain Differences and Domain-Specific Microgeister

Creating Our Sense of Self

Economic Changes Influencing Culture and History

Creativity in Portland, Oregon

Serendipity

War and Religion

Trigger Effects and Emergenesis

Matthew, Pygmalion, and Founder Effects

The Individual in History

Limitations and Disadvantages of the Historical Approach

Productivity

Reputational Paths

Art History

Romanticism

Creativity in Social Context

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Culture and Creativity

Introduction

Collectivism and Creativity

Families, Education, and Values

Cross-Cultural Comparison Error

Stop Rules, Conventions, and Cultural Inhibition

Tolerance, Talent, and Technology

Empirical Studies

Family and Education

Cultural Traditions and Creativity

Creativity in Organizations and Business

Cultural Products and Processes

Implicit Theories

Cultural Metaphors for Creativity

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Personality and Motivation

Introduction

Personality Assessment and Research

Longitudinal Studies

Personality of Art Students

Autonomy, Independence, and Nonconformity

Self-Control

Controlled Weirdness

Deviance

Psychoticism

Impulsivity and Adventurousness

Contrarianism

Childlike Tendencies, Playfulness, Daydreaming, and Paracosms

Perseverance and Persistence

Openness to Experience

Anxiety

Tolerance of Ambiguity

Sensitivity

Confidence

Self-Promotion

Introversion

Paradoxical Personalities and Antimonies

Self-Actualization

Motivation

Values

Creative Personal Identity and Creative Personal Efficacy

Values, Risk Tolerance, and Psychological Androgyny

Conclusion

Chapter 10: Enhancement and the Fulfillment of Potential

Introduction

Tactical Creativity and Metacognition

Shift Perspectives

Turn the Situation Upside Down

Find or Apply an Analogy

Borrow, Adapt, or Steal Tactics

Consider the Natural World

Simplify

Experiment

Deviation Amplification

Persistence

Travel

Question Assumptions

Redefine the Problem or Situation

Keep an Open Mind

Contrarianism

Don’t be a Damn Fool

Let It Happen

Avoidance Tactics

Flexible Use of Tactics

Programs and Multiple Step Methods for Creative Thinking

Ideal

Tactics for Organizations

Competition

Enhancement in the Classroom

Creativity and Education of Older Adults

Tactics Specifically for Discovery

Techniques for Invention

Triz

Analyses of Enhancement Efforts

Conclusion

Chapter 11: Conclusion

Introduction

Imagination

Originality

Innovation and Creativity

Invention Versus Creativity

Discovery and Creativity

Serendipity and Chance

Creativity as Irrational or Rational

Pseudo-Creativity

Art and Mating Display and the Reproductive Benefits

Flexibility

Proactive Creativity

Distribution of Creative Talents

Conclusion

Final Comments

References

Index

No. of pages:
504
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080467832
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126024005
Paperback ISBN:
9781493301867

Mark Runco

Mark Runco

Mark Runco has studied creativity and innovation for 35 years. He holds a PhD in Cognitive Psychology and is Professor at the University of Georgia, as well as Distinguished Research Fellow at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology. His PhD is in Cognitive Psychology from the Claremont Graduate School. He also earned his MA and his BA from Claremont. He is founding Editor of the Creativity Research Journal and is on the Editorial Board of Creativity and Innovation Management, the Journal of Creative Behavior and various other academic journals. He is co-editor of the Encyclopedia of Creativity (1999, 2011) and in 2015 he collaborated with the International Center for Studies in Creativity to introduce two new academic journals, Business Creativity and the Creative Economy and the Journal of Genius and Eminence.

Dr. Runco was Adjunct Professor at the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration and the Torrance Professor and Director of the Torrance Creativity Center at UGA. He is Past President of the American Psychological Association’s Division 10.

Dr. Runco has published over 200 articles, chapters, and books on creativity and innovation.

Torrance Center for Creativity and Talent Development, USA

"Mark A. Runco's excellent book Creativity: Theories and Themes: Research, Development, and Practice may be one way to bring creativity back into relevance in psychology. This remarkable book clearly sets the stage for those involved in creativity research, for those wanting to get into this interesting and complex area, or simply for those who want an up-to-date volume on the field from one of the leading researchers in the area." --PsycCritiques (Oct 10, 2007, Vol 52, Release 41, Article 8)

