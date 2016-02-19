Creativity in organic synthesis
1st Edition
Creativity in Organic Synthesis discusses some of the outstanding accomplishments of natural products synthesis. It presents each synthesis using structural formulas and easily readable flowcharts. Each synthesis is preceded by a brief introductory paragraph. The book notes that synthesizing complex organic molecules occupies an important place in the repertoire of the organic chemist. It looks at new synthetic methods and reactions, characterized by exquisite selectivity and stereochemical control in natural products synthesis. The book uses three-dimensional formulas and perspective drawings in order to illustrate the force of arguments predicting the selectivity or stereochemical outcome of key reactions. This book serves as a guide to the selection of proper reagents and reaction conditions and as a valuable source of model transformations. To the practicing chemist, the book should provide a wealth of information on selective transformations. To the student of organic chemistry, it provides an excellent opportunity to study the subject and its application.
β-Acorenol
Aflatoxin M1
Agarospirol
Ajmalicine
Ajmaline
Alnusenone
δ-Amyrin
Androcymbine
Avenaciolide
Bakkenolide
Byssochlamic Acid
Campherenone
Camptothecin
Cedrene
Cephalotaxine
Chelidonine
α-Copaene
Corynantheine
Cycloartenol
Dendrobine
Elemol
Elaeocarpine
Estrone
Fumagillin
Galanthamine
Germanicol
Grandisol
Grass-Hopper Ketone
Haemanthidine
Illudin-S
Ishwarane
Loganin
Longifolene
Luciduline
Lupeol
Lysergic Acid
Malabaricanediol
Maritidin
Metaphanine
Minovine
Muscone
Nootkatone
Occidentalol
Patchouli Alcohol
Porantherine
Precalciferol3
Progesterone
Prostaglandins
Pyrenophorin
Quinine
Rhoeadines
Rhynchophylline
Scopine
Seychellene
Sirenin-Sesquicarene
Sporidesmin-A
Tabersonine
Testosterone
Tetrodotoxin
Thujaplicin
Trichodermin
Uleine
β-Vetivone
Vindorosine
Vinhaticoate, Methyl
Vitamin B12
Yohimbine
No. of pages: 336
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155366