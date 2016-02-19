Creativity in organic synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120994502, 9780323155366

Creativity in organic synthesis

1st Edition

Authors: Jasjit Bindra
eBook ISBN: 9780323155366
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 336
Description

Creativity in Organic Synthesis discusses some of the outstanding accomplishments of natural products synthesis. It presents each synthesis using structural formulas and easily readable flowcharts. Each synthesis is preceded by a brief introductory paragraph. The book notes that synthesizing complex organic molecules occupies an important place in the repertoire of the organic chemist. It looks at new synthetic methods and reactions, characterized by exquisite selectivity and stereochemical control in natural products synthesis. The book uses three-dimensional formulas and perspective drawings in order to illustrate the force of arguments predicting the selectivity or stereochemical outcome of key reactions. This book serves as a guide to the selection of proper reagents and reaction conditions and as a valuable source of model transformations. To the practicing chemist, the book should provide a wealth of information on selective transformations. To the student of organic chemistry, it provides an excellent opportunity to study the subject and its application.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Glossary of Abbreviations

β-Acorenol

Aflatoxin M1

Agarospirol

Ajmalicine

Ajmaline

Alnusenone

δ-Amyrin

Androcymbine

Avenaciolide

Bakkenolide

Byssochlamic Acid

Campherenone

Camptothecin

Cedrene

Cephalotaxine

Chelidonine

α-Copaene

Corynantheine

Cycloartenol

Dendrobine

Elemol

Elaeocarpine

Estrone

Fumagillin

Galanthamine

Germanicol

Grandisol

Grass-Hopper Ketone

Haemanthidine

Illudin-S

Ishwarane

Loganin

Longifolene

Luciduline

Lupeol

Lysergic Acid

Malabaricanediol

Maritidin

Metaphanine

Minovine

Muscone

Nootkatone

Occidentalol

Patchouli Alcohol

Porantherine

Precalciferol3

Progesterone

Prostaglandins

Pyrenophorin

Quinine

Rhoeadines

Rhynchophylline

Scopine

Seychellene

Sirenin-Sesquicarene

Sporidesmin-A

Tabersonine

Testosterone

Tetrodotoxin

Thujaplicin

Trichodermin

Uleine

β-Vetivone

Vindorosine

Vinhaticoate, Methyl

Vitamin B12

Yohimbine

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155366

