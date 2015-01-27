Creativity in Engineering
1st Edition
Novel Solutions to Complex Problems
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- Foreword
- Preface
- The Approach of This Book
- Why is This Book Different?
- Outline of Chapters
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- The Sputnik Shock
- The Link between Creativity and Engineering
- What is Creativity?
- The Definition of Creativity
- The Four Ps of Creativity
- The Fifth P
- Paradoxes of Creativity
- Summary
- Chapter 2. The Importance of Creativity in Engineering
- The Economics of Creativity
- Engineering and Engineers
- Change
- The Need for Creativity
- Creative Engineering Problem Solving
- The Oil Crisis of 1973
- Case Study: Creativity and Innovation in Aerospace
- Chapter 3. Phases: Creativity and the Design Process
- Problem Solving and Creativity
- Knowledge and Problem Solving
- Problem Recognition
- Idea Generation
- Idea Evaluation
- Solution Validation
- General Models of Creative Problem Solving
- Engineering Problem Solving: Design
- Engineering Models of Design
- Chapter 4. Product: The Creativity of Things
- What are Products?
- The Fundamental Criteria of the Creativity of Products
- The Hierarchical Organization of Creative Products
- Product Creativity as a System
- Latent Functional Creativity
- Measuring the Creativity of Products
- Industrial Design and Engineering
- Summary
- Chapter 5. Process: Generating Creative Ideas
- Unsystematic Creativity
- Systematic Production of Novelty
- Thinking Tactics That Generate Variability
- Using Creativity-Facilitating Cognitive Styles
- Meta-Cognition
- Measuring Divergent Thinking
- Convergent Thinking: The Prepared Mind
- Knowledge and Creativity
- The Interaction Between Divergent and Convergent Thinking
- Models of Convergent and Divergent Interaction
- Summary
- Chapter 6. Person: The Who of Creativity
- The Search for the Creative Personality
- Creativity and Mental Illness
- Studying Personality and Creativity: Methods
- Studying Creativity and Personality: Results
- Personality-Facilitating Traits
- The Dynamics of Personality and Creativity
- The Paradoxical Personality
- A Dynamic System
- Diagnosing the Creativity of People
- Psychological Dimensions of Creative Potential
- Summary
- Chapter 7. Press: Creativity and the Role of the Environment
- The Social Environment
- The Social Definition of What is Creative
- Motivation: The Social Nature of the Creative Impulse
- The Institutional Environment and Creativity
- Creativity and Gender
- Groups and Creativity
- Assessing the Organizational Climate
- Summary
- Chapter 8. Innovation: Exploiting Creativity
- Defining Innovation
- Competition and Innovation
- Understanding Innovation
- The Innovation Phase Assessment Instrument (IPAI)
- Summary
- Chapter 9. Creativity Training
- Can Creativity Be Taught?
- The Effectiveness of Creativity Training
- Why Do We Need to Teach Creativity?
- What Abilities Need to Be Trained?
- Domain-Specificity and Creativity Training
- General Approaches to Creativity Training
- Fostering Creativity in Individual People
- Specific Creativity-Facilitating Techniques
- Chapter 10. Embedding Creativity in Engineering Education
- The Problem
- Stakeholder Perspectives
- Benefits of Creativity in Education
- Fixing the Problem
- Designing a Curriculum for Engineering Creativity
- Summary
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Index
Description
Creativity is like an iceberg - the resulting new idea, or novel solution is only 10% of the effort. The other 90% is the complex interplay of thinking skills and strategies, personal and motivational properties that activate these skills and strategies, and the social and organizational factors of the environment that influence the creative process. Creativity in Engineering focuses on the Process, Person, Product, and Place to understand when and why creativity happens in the engineering environment and how it can be further encouraged.
Special Features:
- Applies findings in creativity research to the engineering arena
- Defines engineering creativity and differentiates it from innovation
- Discusses personality and motivational factors that impact creativity
- Clarifies the role of creativity in the design process
- Details the impact of thinking skills and strategies in creativity
- Identifies the role the organization and environment plays in encouraging creativity
Key Features
- Discusses the 4P's of Creativity: Person, Product, Process, and Place
- Provides tactics and tools that will help users foster creativity in engineering environments
- Identifies how creativity results in innovative new solutions to problems
- Applies creativity research and knowledge to the engineering space
Readership
Personality and cognitive psychologists interested in creativity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 27th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003183
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002254
About the Authors
David Cropley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Australia, School of Engineering, South Australia