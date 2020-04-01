Creativity and the Wandering Mind

1. Introduction

Section 1: MIND WANDERING AND CREATIVITY

2. Creation with and without intention

3. Effects of altered states of consciousness on creativity

4. Creativity and its components: Cognitive and extra-cognitive processes

Section 2: MIND WANDERING AND IMAGINATION

5. Imagination and mind wandering: A brain dynamics perspective

6. Transforming Suggestions into Believed-In Experiences

7. Mind-wandering as mental improvisationImagination and Insight: Cognition and Creative Problem Solving

Section 3: MIND WANDERING AND DEVELOPMENT

8. Effect of imagination type on relations between imagination and creativity

9. Exploring the link between imagination and creativity

10. Pretend play in young children and the emergence of creativity Pretend Play for Creative Fantasy and Creativity

Section 4: MIND WANDERING IN LITERARY AND CREATIVE WRITING

11. Task-Constraint, Free Simulation, and Hamlet

12. Capturing Creative Daydreaming Mind wandering and the poem