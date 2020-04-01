Creativity and the Wandering Mind
1st Edition
Spontaneous and Controlled Cognition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Section 1: MIND WANDERING AND CREATIVITY
2. Creation with and without intention
3. Effects of altered states of consciousness on creativity
4. Creativity and its components: Cognitive and extra-cognitive processes
Section 2: MIND WANDERING AND IMAGINATION
5. Imagination and mind wandering: A brain dynamics perspective
6. Transforming Suggestions into Believed-In Experiences
7. Mind-wandering as mental improvisationImagination and Insight: Cognition and Creative Problem Solving
Section 3: MIND WANDERING AND DEVELOPMENT
8. Effect of imagination type on relations between imagination and creativity
9. Exploring the link between imagination and creativity
10. Pretend play in young children and the emergence of creativity Pretend Play for Creative Fantasy and Creativity
Section 4: MIND WANDERING IN LITERARY AND CREATIVE WRITING
11. Task-Constraint, Free Simulation, and Hamlet
12. Capturing Creative Daydreaming Mind wandering and the poem
Description
Creativity and the Wandering Mind: Spontaneous and Controlled Cognition summarizes research on the impact of mind wandering and cognitive control on creativity, including imagination, fantasy and play. Coverage focuses on the negative consequences of mind wandering on focused problem-solving, the positive effect of mindfulness, and the positive consequences of mind wandering. Research indicates that most people experience mind wandering during a large percentage of their waking time, and that it is a baseline default mode of brain function during the awake but resting state.
This volume explores the different kinds of mind wandering and its positive impact on imagination, problem-solving and creative output.
Key Features
- Defines multiple different kinds of mind-wandering
- Examines the frequency and timing of mind-wandering
- Highlights the positive impact of mind-wandering on creative thought and output
- Reviews research on cognition, problem-solving, imagination and creativity
Readership
Researchers in cognitive, educational, and personality psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164006