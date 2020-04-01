Creativity and the Wandering Mind - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164006

Creativity and the Wandering Mind

1st Edition

Spontaneous and Controlled Cognition

Paperback ISBN: 9780128164006
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

1. Introduction

Section 1: MIND WANDERING AND CREATIVITY
2. Creation with and without intention
3. Effects of altered states of consciousness on creativity
4. Creativity and its components: Cognitive and extra-cognitive processes

Section 2: MIND WANDERING AND IMAGINATION
5. Imagination and mind wandering: A brain dynamics perspective
6. Transforming Suggestions into Believed-In Experiences
7. Mind-wandering as mental improvisationImagination and Insight: Cognition and Creative Problem Solving

Section 3: MIND WANDERING AND DEVELOPMENT
8. Effect of imagination type on relations between imagination and creativity
9. Exploring the link between imagination and creativity
10. Pretend play in young children and the emergence of creativity Pretend Play for Creative Fantasy and Creativity

Section 4: MIND WANDERING IN LITERARY AND CREATIVE WRITING
11. Task-Constraint, Free Simulation, and Hamlet
12. Capturing Creative Daydreaming Mind wandering and the poem

Description

Creativity and the Wandering Mind: Spontaneous and Controlled Cognition summarizes research on the impact of mind wandering and cognitive control on creativity, including imagination, fantasy and play. Coverage focuses on the negative consequences of mind wandering on focused problem-solving, the positive effect of mindfulness, and the positive consequences of mind wandering. Research indicates that most people experience mind wandering during a large percentage of their waking time, and that it is a baseline default mode of brain function during the awake but resting state.

This volume explores the different kinds of mind wandering and its positive impact on imagination, problem-solving and creative output.

Key Features

  • Defines multiple different kinds of mind-wandering
  • Examines the frequency and timing of mind-wandering
  • Highlights the positive impact of mind-wandering on creative thought and output
  • Reviews research on cognition, problem-solving, imagination and creativity

Readership

Researchers in cognitive, educational, and personality psychology

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st April 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164006

