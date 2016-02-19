Creative Techniques in Product and Engineering Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730250, 9781845698744

Creative Techniques in Product and Engineering Design

1st Edition

A Practical Workbook

Authors: D J Walker B K J Dagger R. Roy
eBook ISBN: 9781845698744
Paperback ISBN: 9781855730250
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th October 1991
Page Count: 176
Description

Intended for those who have to apply or teach design skills in a technical or engineering context, this resource book defines and explains eight creative thinking techniques and shows how to use and adapt these to solve design problems. Case studies are drawn from a wide range of applications.

Readership

Those who have to apply or teach design skills in a technical or engineering context

Table of Contents

The nature of design; Design process; Design thinking; Creative design: What is the creative process? Techniques in creative design; Creative approaches to design problems: Why do we need creative techniques? How do creative techniques generate ideas? Where do creative techniques fit in the design process? What are the benefits to be gained from using creative techniques to solve design problems? A review: Checklist for objectives.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698744
Paperback ISBN:
9781855730250

About the Author

D J Walker

B K J Dagger

R. Roy

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA

