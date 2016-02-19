Creative Techniques in Product and Engineering Design
1st Edition
A Practical Workbook
Description
Intended for those who have to apply or teach design skills in a technical or engineering context, this resource book defines and explains eight creative thinking techniques and shows how to use and adapt these to solve design problems. Case studies are drawn from a wide range of applications.
Readership
Those who have to apply or teach design skills in a technical or engineering context
Table of Contents
The nature of design; Design process; Design thinking; Creative design: What is the creative process? Techniques in creative design; Creative approaches to design problems: Why do we need creative techniques? How do creative techniques generate ideas? Where do creative techniques fit in the design process? What are the benefits to be gained from using creative techniques to solve design problems? A review: Checklist for objectives.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1991
- Published:
- 30th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698744
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855730250
About the Author
D J Walker
B K J Dagger
R. Roy
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA, USA