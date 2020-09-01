COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Creative Success in Teams - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128199930

Creative Success in Teams

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: James Kaufman Roni Reiter-Palmon Alexander McKay
Paperback ISBN: 9780128199930
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
79.95
63.96
99.95
79.96
91.95
73.56
139.94
111.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Biased Evaluations of Team Creations
    2. Managing Key Processes for Team Innovation
    3. Creative Success in Collaboration
    4. The Difference between Collaboration and Participation
    5. Leading Creative Teams
    6. How Diversity Promotes Team Creativity
    7. Fostering Creativity in Interdisciplinary and Intercultural Teams
    8. How Shared and Unshared Affect Impact Team Creative Success
    9. Factors Fostering Creativity in Start-Up Teams
    10. Exploring Creativity in Teams as Successful Political Action

Description

Recent surveys indicate today’s workers spend up to 80 percent of their time collaboratively working with others and that teams have become the fundamental unit of organizations. Despite this, there are few scholarly books summarizing how to best start, manage, and foster creativity in team environments. This work provides practitioners and researchers with information on what drives team creativity. Utilizing research from psychology, organizational behavior/management, business, and education, the book discusses how to encourage participation and collaboration, what makes for the most creative team, and how best to lead and evaluate creative teams.

Key Features

  • Summarizes creativity research from psychology, education, and business
  • Identifies how best to form a team for creative output
  • Discusses how to foster team participation and collaboration
  • Includes multi-cultural, interdisciplinary, and diverse teams

Readership

Researchers in social psychology and creativity

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128199930

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

James Kaufman

James C. Kaufman, PhD, is a Professor of Educational Psychology at the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut. He is the author/editor of more than 30 books and 250 papers. Dr. Kaufman co-founded two APA journals (Psychology of Popular Media Culture and Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts) and is a Past President of APA’s Division 10. He was won numerous awards, including the Torrance Award from the National Association for Gifted Children, the Berlyne and Farnsworth Awards from APA, and Mensa’s research award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neag School of Education, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA

Roni Reiter-Palmon

Professor of Industrial/Organizational (I/O) Psychology and Director for the Center for Collaboration Science, an inter-disciplinary program at UNO. Editor of Psychology of Creativity, Aesthetics and the Arts. Associate editor for the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology. She serves on the editorial boards of Journal of Organizational Behavior, The Leadership Quarterly, Journal of Leadership and Organizational Studies, Journal of Business and Psychology, and International Journal of Problem Solving and Creativity.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE, USA

Alexander McKay

Alex McKay is an assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship in Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Business. He completed his PhD in I/O psychology at Penn State. His research focuses on creativity/innovation, the measurement of creativity, and social networks. He is on the editorial board of Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Commonwealth University - School of Business

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.