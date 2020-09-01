Creative Success in Teams
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Biased Evaluations of Team Creations
2. Managing Key Processes for Team Innovation
3. Creative Success in Collaboration
4. The Difference between Collaboration and Participation
5. Leading Creative Teams
6. How Diversity Promotes Team Creativity
7. Fostering Creativity in Interdisciplinary and Intercultural Teams
8. How Shared and Unshared Affect Impact Team Creative Success
9. Factors Fostering Creativity in Start-Up Teams
10. Exploring Creativity in Teams as Successful Political Action
Description
Recent surveys indicate today’s workers spend up to 80 percent of their time collaboratively working with others and that teams have become the fundamental unit of organizations. Despite this, there are few scholarly books summarizing how to best start, manage, and foster creativity in team environments. This work provides practitioners and researchers with information on what drives team creativity. Utilizing research from psychology, organizational behavior/management, business, and education, the book discusses how to encourage participation and collaboration, what makes for the most creative team, and how best to lead and evaluate creative teams.
Key Features
- Summarizes creativity research from psychology, education, and business
- Identifies how best to form a team for creative output
- Discusses how to foster team participation and collaboration
- Includes multi-cultural, interdisciplinary, and diverse teams
Readership
Researchers in social psychology and creativity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199930
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
James Kaufman
James C. Kaufman, PhD, is a Professor of Educational Psychology at the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut. He is the author/editor of more than 30 books and 250 papers. Dr. Kaufman co-founded two APA journals (Psychology of Popular Media Culture and Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts) and is a Past President of APA’s Division 10. He was won numerous awards, including the Torrance Award from the National Association for Gifted Children, the Berlyne and Farnsworth Awards from APA, and Mensa’s research award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neag School of Education, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA
Roni Reiter-Palmon
Professor of Industrial/Organizational (I/O) Psychology and Director for the Center for Collaboration Science, an inter-disciplinary program at UNO. Editor of Psychology of Creativity, Aesthetics and the Arts. Associate editor for the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology. She serves on the editorial boards of Journal of Organizational Behavior, The Leadership Quarterly, Journal of Leadership and Organizational Studies, Journal of Business and Psychology, and International Journal of Problem Solving and Creativity.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE, USA
Alexander McKay
Alex McKay is an assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship in Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Business. He completed his PhD in I/O psychology at Penn State. His research focuses on creativity/innovation, the measurement of creativity, and social networks. He is on the editorial board of Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Commonwealth University - School of Business
