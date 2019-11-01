Creating Resilient Transportation Systems

Karl Kim is Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he also holds appointments in the School of Architecture and the Center for Korean Studies. Dr. Kim has previously served as the Chief Academic Officer (Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs) at the University of Hawaii. He directs the graduate program in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance. He is the founding Executive Director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center (ndptc.hawaii.edu), funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Center develops and delivers FEMA-certified training courses for first responders, emergency managers, and other professionals involved in disaster response, relief, preparedness, mitigation and recovery with a focus on natural hazards, coastal communities, and islands and remote at-risk populations. The Center has trained more than 40,000 professionals across the nation. He has published more than 100 papers and journal articles on urban planning, transportation, disaster management and advanced methods. He is Editor of Transportation Research: Interdisciplinary Perspectives (Elsevier). Educated at Brown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he has been a Fulbright Scholar to Korea and the Russian Far East.