Creating Resilient Transportation Systems
1st Edition
Policy, Planning and Implementation
Description
Creating Resilient Transportation Systems: Policy, Planning and Implementation demonstrates how the transportation sector is a leading producer of carbon emissions that result in climate change and extreme weather disruptions and disasters. In the book, Renne, Wolshon, Murray-Tuite, Pande, and Kim demonstrate how to minimize the transportation impacts associated with these urban disasters, with an ultimate goal of returning them to at least status quo in the shortest feasible time.
Key Features
- Assesses the short and long-term impacts of transportation systems on the natural environment at local, regional and global scales
- Examines transportation systems in relation to risk, vulnerability, adaptation, mitigation, sustainability, climate change and livability
- Shows how urban transportation investments in transit, walking and bicycling result in significantly lower per capita carbon emissions when compared to investing in sprawling, automobile dependent regions
Readership
Transportation planning researchers and professionals and policy-makers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Defining Resilience
3. Multimodal Transportation Systems
4. Engineering and System Design
5. Increasing Transportation Network Resilience
6. Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience: International Perspectives
7. Traveler Adaptation to Transportation Disruptions
8. Measuring and Assessing Resilience
9. Resilience, Automation and Connected Vehicles
10. Overcoming Challenges of the 21st and 22nd Centuries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168202
About the Author
John Renne
Dr. John L. Renne, AICP is the Director of the Center for Urban and Environmental Solutions (CUES) and an Associate Professor in the School of Urban and Regional Planning at Florida Atlantic University. He is also an Honorary Research Associate at the University of Oxford. Dr. Renne’s research focuses on creating sustainable, resilient and livable cities, with a focus on land development and transportation infrastructure. Dr. Renne is an author and editor of Transit-Oriented Development: Making It Happen (Ashgate, 2009), Transport Beyond Oil: Policy Choices for a Multimodal Future (Island Press, 2013). He chairs the Transportation and Land Development Committee for the Transportation Research Board of the National Academies and he serves on many committees and boards of nonprofit and professional associations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida Atlantic University, USA
Karl Kim
Karl Kim is Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he also holds appointments in the School of Architecture and the Center for Korean Studies. Dr. Kim has previously served as the Chief Academic Officer (Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs) at the University of Hawaii. He directs the graduate program in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance. He is the founding Executive Director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center (ndptc.hawaii.edu), funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Center develops and delivers FEMA-certified training courses for first responders, emergency managers, and other professionals involved in disaster response, relief, preparedness, mitigation and recovery with a focus on natural hazards, coastal communities, and islands and remote at-risk populations. The Center has trained more than 40,000 professionals across the nation. He has published more than 100 papers and journal articles on urban planning, transportation, disaster management and advanced methods. He is Editor of Transportation Research: Interdisciplinary Perspectives (Elsevier). Educated at Brown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he has been a Fulbright Scholar to Korea and the Russian Far East.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hawaii, USA
Pamela Murray-Tuite
Dr. Pamela Murray-Tuite is an Associate Professor in the Glenn Department of Civil Engineering at Clemson University. She has been involved in over 30 research projects sponsored by the National Science Foundation, Virginia Center for Transportation Innovation and Research (VDOT), National Institutes of Health, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, Virginia Tech Center for Community Sustainability and Resilience, and University Transportation Centers, among others. She specializes in unusual conditions in the transportation system, including evacuation and network and resilience analysis. Her work often involves multi-disciplinary efforts, striving to help bridge the gap between social science and transportation engineering, especially in the context of disasters/disruptions and household decision making. Dr. Murray-Tuite has over 50 refereed journal publications, 1 book on evacuation modeling, and 3 book chapters. She has recently served as an external advisor to the European Union funded project Management of Weather Events in the Transport System (MOWE-IT), is an Associate Editor for Transportation Research Part C, and is the Vice-Chair of the Transportation Research Board’s Emergency Evacuation Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clemson University, USA
Anurag Pande
Dr. Anurag Pande is Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at Cal Poly State University. At Cal Poly he also holds the position of Faculty Liaison for Community based Learning. His role involves engaging the municipal leadership (e.g., City Managers, CEOs of local Air Pollution Control Districts among others) on a variety of issues ranging from resilience, sustainability, and environmental justice to facilitate the partnership between faculty and community partners for integrating community based projects into the Cal Poly curriculum. He is member of the TRB committee on Emergency Evacuation (ABR30) and Safety Data Analysis and Evaluation (ANB20). He is the Editor of the recently released 7th Edition of the Traffic Engineering Handbook for ITE (Institute of Transportation Engineers). The current edition of the handbook, for the first time, goes beyond the traditional automobile-centric solutions and provide the decision makers and professionals with the tools to integrate complete street infrastructure addressing the needs of all modes into the urban and suburban environments.
Affiliations and Expertise
California Polytechnic State University, USA
Brian Wolshon
Brian Wolshon, Ph.D. P.E., PTOE, is the Edward A. and Karen Wax Schmitt Distinguished Professor of Civil Engineering at Louisiana State University and the founding Director of the US DOT sponsored Gulf Coast Research Center for Evacuation and Transportation Resiliency. Dr. Wolshon is an internationally recognized expert on evacuation, emergency, and resilient traffic planning and management. For 20 years, he also chaired the Transportation Research Board’s Committee on Emergency Evacuation. Over his career Dr. Wolshon has served as an expert consultant to dozens of federal, state, and local government agencies; national laboratories; and engineering firms throughout the United States and abroad. He has authored scores of federal reports and guidance documents as well as book chapters and more than 70 scientific journal papers on topics related to transportation planning and engineering. Among the most notable of these are Large-scale Evacuation: The Analysis, Modeling, and Management of Emergency Relocation from Hazardous Areas and the 7th Edition of the Institute of Transportation Engineers’ Traffic Engineering Handbook.
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University, USA