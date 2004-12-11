Creating Coordination in the Cerebellum, Volume 148
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Preface by Jan Voogd. Acknowledgements.
I. Development of the cerebellum.
- Development of the olivocerebellar system: migration and formation of cerebellar maps C. Sotelo and A. Chédotal.
- The genetics of early cerebellar development: networks not pathways K. Herrup, C. Murcia, F. Gulden, B. Kuemerle and N. Bilovocky.
- Regionalization of the isthmic and cerebellar primordial N. Narboux-Nême, A. Louvi, P. Alexandre and M. Wassef.
- Bcl-2 protection of axotomized purkinje cells in organotypic culture is age dependent and not associated with an enhancement of axonal regeneration A.M. Ghoumari, R. Wehrlé, C. Sotelo and I. Dusart.
II. Structural cerebellar plasticity.
- Axonal and synaptic remodeling in the mature cerebellar cortex R. Cesa and P. Strata.
- Fate restriction and developmental potential of cerebellar progenitors: Transplantation studies in the developing CNS P. Grimaldi, B. Carletti, L. Magrassi and F. Rossi.
III. Cell physiological cerebellar plasticity.
- Long-term potentiation of synaptic transmission at the mossy fiber - granule cell relay of cerebellum E. D'Angelo, P. Rossi, D. Gall, F. Pestori, T. Nieus, A. Maffei and E. Sola.
- Climbing fiber synaptic plasticity and modifications in Purkinje cell excitability M.T. Schmolesky, C.I. De Zeeuw and C. Hansel.
- Bases and implications of learning in the cerebellum - adaptive control and internal model mechanism M. Ito.
IV. Imaging of cerebellar activity.
- Synaptic transmission and long-term depression in Purkinje cells in an in vitro block preparation of the cerebellum isolated from neonatal rats A. Arata, and M. Ito.
- Optical imaging of cerebellar functional architectures: Parallel fiber beams, parasagittal bands and spreading acidification T.J. Ebner, G. Chen, W. Gao and K. Reinert.
- Imaging cerebellum activity in real time with magnetoencephalographic data A.A. Ioannides and P.B.C. Fenwick.
- The cerebellum in the cerebro-cerebellar network for the control of eye and hand movements - a fMRI study M.F. Nitschke, T. Arp, G. Stavrou, C. Erdmann and W. Heide.
V. Oscillations and synchrony in cerebellar cortex and inferior olive.
- Fast oscillation in the cerebellar cortex of calcium binding protein-deficient mice: a new sensorimotor arrest rhythm G. Cheron, L. Servais, B. Dan, D. Gall, C. Roussel and S.N. Schiffmann.
- Oscillations in the cerebellar cortex: a prediction of their frequency bands R. Maex and E. De Schutter.
- Gap junctions synchronize synaptic input rather than spike output of olivary neurons W. Kistler, C.I. De Zeeuw.
VI. Cerebellar motor control.
- Is the cerebellum ready for navigation? L. Rondi-Reig and E. Burguiere.
- The lateral cerebellum and visuomotor control N.L. Cerminara, A.L. Edge, D.E. Marple-Horvat and R. Apps.
- Coupling of hand and foot voluntary oscillations in patients suffering from cerebellar ataxia: Different effect of lateral or medial lesions on coordination G. Cerri, R. Esposti, M. Locatelli and P. Cavallari.
- Modulation of cutaneous reflexes in hindlimb muscles during locomotion in the freely walking rat; A model for studying cerebellar involvement in the adaptive control of reflexes during rhythmic movements R. Bronsing, J. Van der Burg and T.J.H. Ruigrok.
VII. Cerebellar neuro-anatomical organization.
- The basilar pontine nuclei and the nucleus reticularis tegmenti pontis subserve distinct cerebrocerebellar pathways F. Cicirata, M.F. Serapide, R. Parenti, M.R. Pantò, A. Zappalà, A. Nicotra and D. Cicero.
- Conservation of the architecture of the anterior lobe vermis of the cerebellum across mammalian species R.V. Sillitoe, H. Marzban, M. Larouche, S. Zahedi, J. Affanni, and R. Hawkes.
VIII. Excitability in cerebellar cortex.
- Pharmacology of the metabotropic glutamate receptor mediated current at the climbing fiber to Purkinje cell synapse L. Zhu, P. Strata and P.R. Andjus.
- Nicotinic receptor modulation of neurotransmitter release in the cerebellum G. De Filippi, T. Baldwinson and E. Sher.
- Role of calcium binding proteins in the control of cerebellar granule cell neuronal excitability: experimental and modeling studies D. Gall, C. Roussel, T. Nieus, G. Cheron, L. Servais, E. D'Angelo and S.N. Schiffmann.
- Between in and out: Linking morphology and physiology of cerebellar cortical interneurons J.L. Simpson, H.C. Hulscher, E. Sabel-Goedknegt and T.J.H. Ruigrok.
IX. Cerebellar pathology.
- Sexual dismorphism in cerebellar structure, function and response to environmental perturbations K. Nguon, B. Ladd, M.G. Baxter and E.M. Sajdel-Sulkowska.
- Cerebellar dysfunction in multiple sclerosis: Evidence for an acquired channelopathy S.G. Waxman.
- Don't get too excited: Mechanisms of glutamate-mediated Purkinje cell death J.E. Slemmer, C.I. De Zeeuw and J.T. Weber.
X. Epilogue.
- Epilogue R.R. Llinás.
Description
Creating Coordination in the Cerebellum provides a multidisciplinary collection of chapters on the cerebellum with topics covering the entire spectrum from development and molecular neurobiology, cell physiology and plasticity to motor control, system physiology, functional imaging and pathology. The book not only presents novel discoveries obtained with recently developed technologies, but also gives new general concepts in global issues of cerebellar development and functions. By doing so it sets the standard for cerebellar research of the 21st century.
Key Features
- Provides a complete overview of current cerebellar research
- Includes color illustrations
- Contains contributions from renowned cerebellar scientists
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurobiologists and neurologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 11th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457208
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517548
About the Editors
Chris I. De Zeeuw Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurosciences, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Federico Cicirata Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dipartimento di Scienze Fisiologiche, Universitá Catania, Catania, Italy