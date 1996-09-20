List of Contributors. A Brief Review of the Sections. Preface. Acknowledgements.

Basic Biochemistry of Creatine and Creatine Phosphate: Old and New Ideas on the Roles of Phoshagens and their Kinases, E.A. Newsholme and I. Beis. Creatine Phosphate Shuttle Pathway in Tissues with Dynamic Energy Demand, T.S. Ma, D.L. Friedman, and R. Roberts. Experimental Observations of Creatine and Creatine Phosphate Metabolism, J.F. Clark, J. Odoom, I. Tracey, J. Dunn, E.A. Boehm, G. Paternostro, and G.K. Radda. An Introduction to the Cellular Creatine Kinase System in Contractile Tissue, J.F. Clark, M.L. Field, and R.Ventura-Clapier. Cardiac Energetics: Compartmentation of Creatine Kinase and Regulation of Oxidative Phosphorylation, V.A. Saks. The Role of the Creatine Kinase/Creatine Phosphate System Studied by Molecular Biology, J.F. Clark.

Biochemical Basis for a Therapeutic Role of Creatine and Creatine Phosphate. Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Action for the Cardioprotective and Therapeutic Role of Creatine Phosphate, V.A. Saks, Valery Stepanov, I.V. Jaliashvili, E.A. Konorev, S.A. Kryzkanovsky, and E. Strumia. Effects of Creatine Phosphate on Cultured Cardiac Cells, T.J. Lampidis, Y.-F. Shi, and L. Silvestro.

Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy of Creatine Phosphate in the Cardiovascular System: Creatine Phosphate: in vivo Human Cardiac Metabolism Studied by Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, M.A. Conway, R. Ouwerkerk, B. Rajagopalan, and G.K. Radda. Skeletal Muscle Metabolism in Heart Failure, M.A. Conway, B. Rajagopalan, and G.K. Radda.

Therapeutic Aspects of Creatine and Creatine Phosphate Metabolism: Clinical Experience with Creatine Phosphate Therapy, P. Pauletto and E. Strumia. Creatine Phosphate Added to St. Thomas' Cardioplegia, D.J. Chambers. Uses of Creatine Phosphate and Creatine Supplementation for the Athlete, J.F. Clark. Creatine and Creatine Phosphate: Future Perspectives, M.A. Conway and J.F. Clark. Appendix: Assay for Creatine and Creatine Phosphate. Glossary. Index.