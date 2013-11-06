Creasy and Resnik's Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Principles and Practice - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781455711376, 9780323186650

Creasy and Resnik's Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Principles and Practice

7th Edition

Authors: Robert Resnik Robert Creasy Jay Iams Charles Lockwood Thomas Moore Michael Greene
eBook ISBN: 9780323186650
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th November 2013
Page Count: 1320
Description

Minimize complications with Creasy and Resnik's Maternal-Fetal Medicine.This medical reference book puts the most recent advances in basic science, clinical diagnosis, and management at your fingertips, equipping you with the up-to date evidence-based guidelines and knowledge you need to ensure the best possible outcomes in maternal-fetal medicine.

"... Creasy & Resnik’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Principles and Practice remains an authoritative reference book for clinical residents, fellows and practicing specialists in Maternal-Fetal Medicine." Reviewed by Ganesh Acharya , Feb 2015

Key Features

  • Apply today’s best practices in maternal-fetal medicine with an increased emphasis on evidence-based medicine.
  • Find dependable, state-of-the-art answers to any clinical question with comprehensive coverage of maternal-fetal medicine from the foremost researchers and practitioners in obstetrics, gynecology and perinatology.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Scientific Basis of Perinatal Biology

1. Human Basic Genetics and Patterns of Inheritance

2. Normal Early Development

3. Amniotic Fluid Dynamics

4. Multiple Gestation: The Biology of Twinning

5. Biology of Parturition

6. Immunology of Pregnancy

7. Maternal Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Renal Adaptation to Pregnancy

8. Endocrinology of Pregnancy

9. The Breast and Physiology of Lactation

10. Maternal Nutrition

11. Developmental Origins of Health and Disease

12. Fetal Cardiovascular Physiology

13. Behavioral State in the Fetus: Relationship to Fetal Health and Development

14. Placental Respiratory Gas Exchange and Fetal Oxygenation

15. Fetal Lung Development and Surfactant

16. Evidence-Based Practice in Perinatal Medicine

Part 2: Obstetrical Imaging

Section I Principles of Fetal Imaging

17. Performing and Documenting the Fetal Anatomy Ultrasound Examination

18. Doppler Ultrasound: Select Fetal and Maternal Applications

19. Clinical Applications of Three-Dimensional Sonography in Obstetrics

Section II Lesions

20. Central Nervous System Imaging

20A: Cephalocele

20B: Choroid Plexus Cysts

20C: Holoprosencephaly

20D: Porencephalic Cyst

20E: Encephalocele

20F: Ventriculomegaly: Aqueductal Stenosis

20G: Ventriculomegaly: Arnold-Chiari Malformation

20H: Ventriculomegaly: Dandy Walker Malfromation and Variant

20I. Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum (online only)

20J. Anencephaly (Online only)

20K. Arachnoid Cyst (Online only)

20L. Hydranencephaly (Online only)

20M. Microcephaly (Online only)

20N. Vein of Galen Aneurysm (Online only)

21. Imaging of the Face and Neck

21A: Cleft Lip and Palate

21B: Cystic Hygroma

21C: Micrognathia

21D: Abnormal Orbits (Online only)

21E: Goiter (Online Only)

22. Thoracic Imaging

22A: Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

22B: Cystic lung lesions, CCAM, Sequestration

22C: Congenital High Airway Obstruction (CHAOS) (Online only)

22D: Pleural Effusion (Online Only)

23. Fetal Cardiac Malformations and Arrhythmias: Detection, Diagnosis, Management, and Prognosis

24. Abdominal Imaging

24A. Abdominal Ascites

24B. Cystic Abdominal Lesions

24C. Echogenic Abdominal Lesions

24D. Gastroschisis

24E. Intestinal Atresias

24F. Omphalocele

24G. Esophageal Atresia (Online only)

24H. Limb-Body Stalk Anomaly (Online only)

24I. Umbilical Vein Varix (Online only)

25. Urogenital Imaging

25A. Bladder Exstrophy

25B. Echogenic Dysplastic Kidneys

25C. Multicystic Kidney

25D. Posterior Urethral Valves

25E. Pyelectasis

25F. Ureterocele

25G. Ambiguous Genitalia (online only)

25H. Duplicated Renal Collecting System (online only)

25I. Renal Agenesis (online only)

25J. Ureterovesical Junction Obstruction (online only)

26. Skeletal Imaging

26A. Arthrogryposis and Polydactyly

26B. Clubfoot

26C. Neural Tube Defect

26D. Sacrococcygeal Teratoma and Sacral Agenesis

26E. Skeletal Dysplasia

26F. Amniotic Band Syndrome (online only)

26G. Craniosynostosis and Cloverleaf Skull (online only)

26H. Hemivertebrae and Scoliosis (online only)

27. Imaging of the Placenta and Umbilical Cord

27A. Marginal and Velamentous Umbilical Cord

27B. Molar Gestation

27C. Placenta Accreta-Increta-Percreta

27D. Placental Echolucencies: lakes, Cysts, Chorangionma

27E. Placenta Previa

27F. Single Umbilical Artery

27G. Circumvallate Placenta (online only)

27H. Subchorionic Hematoma (online only)

27I. Succenturiate Placenta (online only)

27J. Vasa Previa (online only)

28. Uterus and Adnexae Imaging

28A. Adnexal Mass, Complex and Simple

28B. Amniotic Fluid Volume

28C. Uterine Anomalies

28D. Uterine Fibroids

29. First Trimester

29A. Anomalies

29B. Nuchal Translucency

29C. Nasal Bone (online only)

Part 3: Fetal Disorders: Diagnosis and Therapy

30. Prenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Disorders

31. Teratogenesis and Environmental Exposure

32. Assessment of Fetal Health

33. Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance

34. Assessment and Induction of Fetal Pulmonary Maturity

35. Invasive Fetal Therapy

36. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn

37. Nonimmune Hydrops

38. Multiple Gestation: Clinical Characteristics and Management

Part 4: Disorders at the Maternal-Fetal Interface

39. Pathogenesis of Spontaneous Preterm Birth

40. Preterm Labor and Birth

41. Cervical Insufficiency

42. Premature Rupture of the Membranes

43. Clinical Aspects of Normal and Abnormal Labor

44. Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

45. Stillbirth

46. Placenta Previa, Placenta Accreta, Abruptio Placenta, and Vasa Previa

47. Intrauterine Growth Restriction

48. Pregnancy-Related Hypertension

Part 5: Maternal Complications

49. Patient Safety in Obstetrics

50. Maternal Mortality

51. Maternal and Fetal Infections

52. Cardiac Diseases

53. Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy

54. Thromboembolic Disease in Pregnancy

55. Anemia and Pregnancy

56. Malignancy and Pregnancy

57. Renal Disorders

58. Respiratory Diseases in Pregnancy

59. Diabetes in Pregnancy

60. Thyroid Disease and Pregnancy

61. Other Endocrine Disorders of Pregnancy

62. Gastrointestinal Disease in Pregnancy

63. Diseases of the Liver, Biliary System, and Pancreas

64. Pregnancy and Rheumatic Diseases

65. Neurologic Disorders

66. Management of Depression and Psychoses in Pregnancy and the Puerperium

67. Substance Abuse in Pregnancy

68. The Skin and Pregnancy

69. Benign Gynecological Conditions in Pregnancy

70. Anesthesia Considerations for Complicated Pregnancies

71. Intensive Care Considerations for the Critically Ill Parturient

Part 6: The Neonate

72. Neonatal Morbidities of Prenatal and Perinatal Origin

Details

No. of pages:
1320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323186650

About the Author

Robert Resnik

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA

Robert Creasy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX; Corte Madera, CA

Jay Iams

Affiliations and Expertise

Frederick P. Zuspan Professor and Endowed Chair, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH

Charles Lockwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, College of Medicine, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Leslie H. and Abigail S. Wexner Dean's Chair in Medicine, Vice President for Health Science, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Thomas Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA

Michael Greene

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Obstetrics, Vincent Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology , Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

