Creasy and Resnik's Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Principles and Practice
7th Edition
Description
Minimize complications with Creasy and Resnik's Maternal-Fetal Medicine.This medical reference book puts the most recent advances in basic science, clinical diagnosis, and management at your fingertips, equipping you with the up-to date evidence-based guidelines and knowledge you need to ensure the best possible outcomes in maternal-fetal medicine.
"... Creasy & Resnik’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Principles and Practice remains an authoritative reference book for clinical residents, fellows and practicing specialists in Maternal-Fetal Medicine." Reviewed by Ganesh Acharya , Feb 2015
Key Features
- Apply today’s best practices in maternal-fetal medicine with an increased emphasis on evidence-based medicine.
- Find dependable, state-of-the-art answers to any clinical question with comprehensive coverage of maternal-fetal medicine from the foremost researchers and practitioners in obstetrics, gynecology and perinatology.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Scientific Basis of Perinatal Biology
1. Human Basic Genetics and Patterns of Inheritance
2. Normal Early Development
3. Amniotic Fluid Dynamics
4. Multiple Gestation: The Biology of Twinning
5. Biology of Parturition
6. Immunology of Pregnancy
7. Maternal Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Renal Adaptation to Pregnancy
8. Endocrinology of Pregnancy
9. The Breast and Physiology of Lactation
10. Maternal Nutrition
11. Developmental Origins of Health and Disease
12. Fetal Cardiovascular Physiology
13. Behavioral State in the Fetus: Relationship to Fetal Health and Development
14. Placental Respiratory Gas Exchange and Fetal Oxygenation
15. Fetal Lung Development and Surfactant
16. Evidence-Based Practice in Perinatal Medicine
Part 2: Obstetrical Imaging
Section I Principles of Fetal Imaging
17. Performing and Documenting the Fetal Anatomy Ultrasound Examination
18. Doppler Ultrasound: Select Fetal and Maternal Applications
19. Clinical Applications of Three-Dimensional Sonography in Obstetrics
Section II Lesions
20. Central Nervous System Imaging
20A: Cephalocele
20B: Choroid Plexus Cysts
20C: Holoprosencephaly
20D: Porencephalic Cyst
20E: Encephalocele
20F: Ventriculomegaly: Aqueductal Stenosis
20G: Ventriculomegaly: Arnold-Chiari Malformation
20H: Ventriculomegaly: Dandy Walker Malfromation and Variant
20I. Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum (online only)
20J. Anencephaly (Online only)
20K. Arachnoid Cyst (Online only)
20L. Hydranencephaly (Online only)
20M. Microcephaly (Online only)
20N. Vein of Galen Aneurysm (Online only)
21. Imaging of the Face and Neck
21A: Cleft Lip and Palate
21B: Cystic Hygroma
21C: Micrognathia
21D: Abnormal Orbits (Online only)
21E: Goiter (Online Only)
22. Thoracic Imaging
22A: Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
22B: Cystic lung lesions, CCAM, Sequestration
22C: Congenital High Airway Obstruction (CHAOS) (Online only)
22D: Pleural Effusion (Online Only)
23. Fetal Cardiac Malformations and Arrhythmias: Detection, Diagnosis, Management, and Prognosis
24. Abdominal Imaging
24A. Abdominal Ascites
24B. Cystic Abdominal Lesions
24C. Echogenic Abdominal Lesions
24D. Gastroschisis
24E. Intestinal Atresias
24F. Omphalocele
24G. Esophageal Atresia (Online only)
24H. Limb-Body Stalk Anomaly (Online only)
24I. Umbilical Vein Varix (Online only)
25. Urogenital Imaging
25A. Bladder Exstrophy
25B. Echogenic Dysplastic Kidneys
25C. Multicystic Kidney
25D. Posterior Urethral Valves
25E. Pyelectasis
25F. Ureterocele
25G. Ambiguous Genitalia (online only)
25H. Duplicated Renal Collecting System (online only)
25I. Renal Agenesis (online only)
25J. Ureterovesical Junction Obstruction (online only)
26. Skeletal Imaging
26A. Arthrogryposis and Polydactyly
26B. Clubfoot
26C. Neural Tube Defect
26D. Sacrococcygeal Teratoma and Sacral Agenesis
26E. Skeletal Dysplasia
26F. Amniotic Band Syndrome (online only)
26G. Craniosynostosis and Cloverleaf Skull (online only)
26H. Hemivertebrae and Scoliosis (online only)
27. Imaging of the Placenta and Umbilical Cord
27A. Marginal and Velamentous Umbilical Cord
27B. Molar Gestation
27C. Placenta Accreta-Increta-Percreta
27D. Placental Echolucencies: lakes, Cysts, Chorangionma
27E. Placenta Previa
27F. Single Umbilical Artery
27G. Circumvallate Placenta (online only)
27H. Subchorionic Hematoma (online only)
27I. Succenturiate Placenta (online only)
27J. Vasa Previa (online only)
28. Uterus and Adnexae Imaging
28A. Adnexal Mass, Complex and Simple
28B. Amniotic Fluid Volume
28C. Uterine Anomalies
28D. Uterine Fibroids
29. First Trimester
29A. Anomalies
29B. Nuchal Translucency
29C. Nasal Bone (online only)
Part 3: Fetal Disorders: Diagnosis and Therapy
30. Prenatal Diagnosis of Congenital Disorders
31. Teratogenesis and Environmental Exposure
32. Assessment of Fetal Health
33. Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
34. Assessment and Induction of Fetal Pulmonary Maturity
35. Invasive Fetal Therapy
36. Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn
37. Nonimmune Hydrops
38. Multiple Gestation: Clinical Characteristics and Management
Part 4: Disorders at the Maternal-Fetal Interface
39. Pathogenesis of Spontaneous Preterm Birth
40. Preterm Labor and Birth
41. Cervical Insufficiency
42. Premature Rupture of the Membranes
43. Clinical Aspects of Normal and Abnormal Labor
44. Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
45. Stillbirth
46. Placenta Previa, Placenta Accreta, Abruptio Placenta, and Vasa Previa
47. Intrauterine Growth Restriction
48. Pregnancy-Related Hypertension
Part 5: Maternal Complications
49. Patient Safety in Obstetrics
50. Maternal Mortality
51. Maternal and Fetal Infections
52. Cardiac Diseases
53. Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy
54. Thromboembolic Disease in Pregnancy
55. Anemia and Pregnancy
56. Malignancy and Pregnancy
57. Renal Disorders
58. Respiratory Diseases in Pregnancy
59. Diabetes in Pregnancy
60. Thyroid Disease and Pregnancy
61. Other Endocrine Disorders of Pregnancy
62. Gastrointestinal Disease in Pregnancy
63. Diseases of the Liver, Biliary System, and Pancreas
64. Pregnancy and Rheumatic Diseases
65. Neurologic Disorders
66. Management of Depression and Psychoses in Pregnancy and the Puerperium
67. Substance Abuse in Pregnancy
68. The Skin and Pregnancy
69. Benign Gynecological Conditions in Pregnancy
70. Anesthesia Considerations for Complicated Pregnancies
71. Intensive Care Considerations for the Critically Ill Parturient
Part 6: The Neonate
72. Neonatal Morbidities of Prenatal and Perinatal Origin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 6th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186650
About the Author
Robert Resnik
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA
Robert Creasy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX; Corte Madera, CA
Jay Iams
Affiliations and Expertise
Frederick P. Zuspan Professor and Endowed Chair, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
Charles Lockwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, College of Medicine, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Leslie H. and Abigail S. Wexner Dean's Chair in Medicine, Vice President for Health Science, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Thomas Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA
Michael Greene
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Obstetrics, Vincent Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology , Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA