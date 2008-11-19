Creasy and Resnik's Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Principles and Practice - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416042242, 9781437721355

Creasy and Resnik's Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Principles and Practice

6th Edition

(Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Editors: Robert Creasy Robert Resnik Jay Iams Charles Lockwood Thomas Moore
Authors: Robert Resnik Robert Creasy Jay Iams Charles Lockwood Thomas Moore Michael Greene
eBook ISBN: 9781437721355
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th November 2008
Page Count: 1300
Description

In your practice, you require advanced knowledge of the obstetrical, medical, genetic and surgical complications of pregnancy and their effects on the mother and fetus. With both basic science and clinical information, six new chapters, and an updated color design, you need look no further than the 6th edition of this long-time best seller.
Completely revised and updated, this popular reference now is a complete online resource thanks to the added functionality of Expert Consult — www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Includes both basic science and clinical information to give you comprehensive knowledge of the biology of pregnancy.
  • Acts as an excellent resource for OB/GYNs studying for their Maternal-Fetal Medicine boards — and for practitioners who need quick access to practical information.

Details

No. of pages:
1300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437721355

About the Editor

Robert Creasy

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX; Corte Madera, CA

Robert Resnik

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA

Jay Iams

Affiliations and Expertise

Frederick P. Zuspan Professor and Endowed Chair, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH

Charles Lockwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, College of Medicine, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Leslie H. and Abigail S. Wexner Dean's Chair in Medicine, Vice President for Health Science, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Thomas Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA

Michael Greene

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Obstetrics, Vincent Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology , Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

