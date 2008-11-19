Creasy and Resnik's Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Principles and Practice
6th Edition
(Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
In your practice, you require advanced knowledge of the obstetrical, medical, genetic and surgical complications of pregnancy and their effects on the mother and fetus. With both basic science and clinical information, six new chapters, and an updated color design, you need look no further than the 6th edition of this long-time best seller.
Completely revised and updated, this popular reference now is a complete online resource thanks to the added functionality of Expert Consult — www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Includes both basic science and clinical information to give you comprehensive knowledge of the biology of pregnancy.
- Acts as an excellent resource for OB/GYNs studying for their Maternal-Fetal Medicine boards — and for practitioners who need quick access to practical information.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 19th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721355
About the Author
Robert Resnik
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA
Robert Creasy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, TX; Corte Madera, CA
Jay Iams
Affiliations and Expertise
Frederick P. Zuspan Professor and Endowed Chair, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
Charles Lockwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, College of Medicine, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Leslie H. and Abigail S. Wexner Dean's Chair in Medicine, Vice President for Health Science, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Thomas Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA
Michael Greene
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Obstetrics, Vincent Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology , Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA