Crazing Technology for Polyester Fibers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Polymer restructuring at plastic deformation
Terminology
Classical concept of solid polymers deformation
Mechanism of crazing in liquids
Collapse of craze structures
Applied aspects of crazing
2. Modification of synthetic fibers
Overview of synthetic fibers
Specifics of polyester fiber crazing
Techniques for synthetic fiber modification by crazing mechanism
Scheme of modification process
Development of modification techniques
Test bench for fine-tuning of modification’s working conditions
3. Antimicrobial fibers
Problem of textile fabrics biodeterioration
Fibers with antimicrobial properties
Antiseptic components of fibers
Modifying compounds based on thriclosan
Modifying compounds containing silver
Antimicrobial activity of fibers
Use in clothing and medicine
4. Fibers of reduced combustibility
Fire-retardant agents
Fire-retarding modifiers of fibers
Assessment of fibers combustibility
Specifics of production and properties of fibers with reduced combustibility
5. Scented and repellent fibers
Aromatic agents for textile materials
Modifying compounds with smell of lavender
Manufacturing and testing of aromatized fibers
Repellent fibers: product mix and application
Assessment of repellent efficiency
Manufacturing and properties of repellent fibers
6. Novel crazing technology applications
Fibers for securities protection from counterfeit
Radioabsorbing fibers
Antistatic fibers
Bicomponent fibers
Description
Crazing Technology for Polyester Fibers reviews PET fibers crazing in surface-active liquids and the use of the crazing mechanism for fiber modification by functional additives. The first chapter reviews existing literature, and subsequent chapters present the research of the authors, with an emphasis on how these techniques can be used to create textiles for a wide variety of purposes.
With two highly regarded and very experienced authors bringing together the latest information on polyester crazing technology, this book is essential reading for scientific researchers, engineers, and R&D professionals working on the development of fibers for improving the properties of textiles.
Key Features
- Explains fiber crazing mechanisms and processes with a view to their use in developing polyester-based high-performance textiles
- Focuses on how this mechanism can be used to confer important characteristics, such as antimicrobial properties, reduced flammability, and repellency, making this essential reading for textile scientists and technicians
- Explores novel techniques and methods for readers who require cutting-edge knowledge of developments in fiber crazing
Readership
Scientific researchers, engineers and R&D professionals working on the development of fibres for improving the properties of technical textiles and textile finishes; materials scientists and chemical engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 4th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081018873
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081012710
About the Authors
Victor Goldade Author
Prof. Victor A. Goldade is a leading researcher at the V.A. Belyi Metal-Polymer Research Institute of the National Academy of Science of Belarus, Gomel, and a Professor at Francisk Skorina Gomel State University. He is a specialist in polymer physics and polymer composites technology, and has authored or co-authored more than 300 scientific publications (including 20 monographs) and obtained 210 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
V.A. Belyi Metal-Polymer Research Institute, National Academy of Science of Belarus, Gomel, and Francisk Skorina Gomel State University, Belarus
Nataly Vinidiktova Author
Dr. Nataly S. Vinidiktova is a leading researcher at the V.A. Belyi Metal-Polymer Research Institute of the National Academy of Science of Belarus, and a specialist in polymer materials science and polymer composites technology. She is an author on more than 40 scientific publications and has obtained 13 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
V.A. Belyi Metal-Polymer Research Institute, National Academy of Science of Belarus, Gomel, Belarus