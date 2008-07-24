Crash Course: Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723434757, 9780723437123

Crash Course: Surgery

3rd Edition

Authors: Angeliki Kontoyannis Helen Sweetland
Paperback ISBN: 9780723434757
eBook ISBN: 9780723437123
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 24th July 2008
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

I. The Patient Presents With

Acute Abdominal Pain

Dyspepsia

Vomiting, Haematemesis and Melaena

Change in Bowel Habit

Abdominal Mass and Distension

Rectal Bleeding

Anorectal Pain

Jaundice

Dysphagia

Breast Lump

Neck Lump

Ischaemic Limb

Leg Ulcer

Groin Swelling

Scrotal Swelling

Haematuria

Urinary Difficulty

Skin Lesion

Anaemia

Abdominal Pain in Children


II. Diseases and Disorders

Oesophageal Disorders

Gastric and Duodenal Disorders

Disorders of the Small Intestine

Colonic Disorders

Anorectal Disorders

Hepatobiliary Disorders

Gynaecological Disorders

Abdominal Hernias

Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders

Neck Swellings

Breast Disorders

Vascular Disorders

Urological Disorders

Skin Lesions

Soft Tissue Disorders

Trauma

Postoperative Care and Complications

Principles of Cancer Management


III. History, Examination and Common Investigations

Clerking a Surgical Patient

Examination of a Surgical Patient

Writing up a Surgical Clerking

Investigation of a Surgical Patient

Introduction to the operating theatre


IV. Self-assessment

MCQs, EMQs, SAQs


Index

Description

Covering all aspects of the syllabus, Crash Course offers students a fast way to recap on what they need to know to get through the exams with ease. Styled in an easy-to-follow, readily accessible format, each book is prepared by senior medical students or junior doctors - under faculty supervision - to give them the correct level of information perfectly tailored to current curricula requirements. The series now includes improved pedagogic features and a fully revised self-assessment section, updated to meet current examination needs.

Angeliki Kontoyannis Author

Specialty Registrar in General Surgery, Queen Mary's Hospital, London, UK

Helen Sweetland Author

Reader in Surgery, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine, Cardiff University and Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Cardiff and Vale NHS Trust, Cardiff, UK

