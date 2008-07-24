Crash Course: Surgery
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
I. The Patient Presents With
Acute Abdominal Pain
Dyspepsia
Vomiting, Haematemesis and Melaena
Change in Bowel Habit
Abdominal Mass and Distension
Rectal Bleeding
Anorectal Pain
Jaundice
Dysphagia
Breast Lump
Neck Lump
Ischaemic Limb
Leg Ulcer
Groin Swelling
Scrotal Swelling
Haematuria
Urinary Difficulty
Skin Lesion
Anaemia
Abdominal Pain in Children
II. Diseases and Disorders
Oesophageal Disorders
Gastric and Duodenal Disorders
Disorders of the Small Intestine
Colonic Disorders
Anorectal Disorders
Hepatobiliary Disorders
Gynaecological Disorders
Abdominal Hernias
Thyroid and Parathyroid Disorders
Neck Swellings
Breast Disorders
Vascular Disorders
Urological Disorders
Skin Lesions
Soft Tissue Disorders
Trauma
Postoperative Care and Complications
Principles of Cancer Management
III. History, Examination and Common Investigations
Clerking a Surgical Patient
Examination of a Surgical Patient
Writing up a Surgical Clerking
Investigation of a Surgical Patient
Introduction to the operating theatre
IV. Self-assessment
MCQs, EMQs, SAQs
Index
Description
Covering all aspects of the syllabus, Crash Course offers students a fast way to recap on what they need to know to get through the exams with ease. Styled in an easy-to-follow, readily accessible format, each book is prepared by senior medical students or junior doctors - under faculty supervision - to give them the correct level of information perfectly tailored to current curricula requirements. The series now includes improved pedagogic features and a fully revised self-assessment section, updated to meet current examination needs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 24th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723434757
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437123
About the Authors
Angeliki Kontoyannis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialty Registrar in General Surgery, Queen Mary's Hospital, London, UK
Helen Sweetland Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Surgery, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine, Cardiff University and Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Cardiff and Vale NHS Trust, Cardiff, UK