Crash Course: Self-Assessment in Medicine and Surgery

Neel Sharma is currently a foundation year two doctor at Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust having completed his foundation year one at the Royal London Hospital, Barts and the London NHS Trust. He graduated from Manchester University School of Medicine in 2007 having gained a 2:1 intercalated BSc (Hons) degree in Pharmacology. During his undergraduate years, Neel was awarded the ‘JHG Holt’ fund for distinguished academic performance in pre clinical years, the University of Manchester’s Endocrine Sciences Research Studentship Award and became the first UK recipient of the Medical Student Achievement Award of the American Endocrine Society.

Neel is an elected member of the editorial board of the Foundation Years Journal, the Journal of Medical Case Reports and Cases Journal. He also acts as a reviewer for BMJ Case Reports. Neel has a keen interest in medical student education and serves as an appointed co author of medical student examination questions for BMJ’s ‘onexamination.com’ resource.