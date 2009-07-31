Crash Course: Self-Assessment in Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723435105, 9780723437130

Crash Course: Self-Assessment in Medicine and Surgery

1st Edition

SBAs and EMQs in Medicine and Surgery

Series Editors: Daniel Horton-Szar
Authors: Neel Sharma
eBook ISBN: 9780723437130
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Page Count: 192
Key Features

  • Provides the exam syllabus in one place!
  • Written by senior medical students or junior doctors – authors WHO REALLY UNDERSTAND today’s exam situation!
  • Senior Faculty Advisors ensure complete accuracy of the text!
  • Content fully reflects new curriculum requirements – helps you maximise your grade!

    • Details

    No. of pages:
    192
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby Ltd. 2009
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby Ltd.
    eBook ISBN:
    9780723437130

    About the Series Editors

    Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK

    About the Authors

    Neel Sharma Author

    Neel Sharma is currently a foundation year two doctor at Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust having completed his foundation year one at the Royal London Hospital, Barts and the London NHS Trust. He graduated from Manchester University School of Medicine in 2007 having gained a 2:1 intercalated BSc (Hons) degree in Pharmacology. During his undergraduate years, Neel was awarded the ‘JHG Holt’ fund for distinguished academic performance in pre clinical years, the University of Manchester’s Endocrine Sciences Research Studentship Award and became the first UK recipient of the Medical Student Achievement Award of the American Endocrine Society.

    Neel is an elected member of the editorial board of the Foundation Years Journal, the Journal of Medical Case Reports and Cases Journal. He also acts as a reviewer for BMJ Case Reports. Neel has a keen interest in medical student education and serves as an appointed co author of medical student examination questions for BMJ’s ‘onexamination.com’ resource.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Foundation Year One Doctor, Barts and the Royal London NHS Trust, London, UK

