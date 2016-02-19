Crash Course Rheumatology and Orthopaedics
1st Edition
Authors: Marc Aitken Anthony Gibson
Editor: Handono Kalim
Paperback ISBN: 9789814865869
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 400
About the Authors
Marc Aitken
Affiliations and Expertise
Rheumatology Specialist Trainee ST5, West of Scotland Deanery, University Hospital Wishaw, Wishaw, UK
Anthony Gibson
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialty Registrar, Trauma & Orthopaedics, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, UK
About the Editor
Handono Kalim
