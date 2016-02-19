Crash Course Rheumatology and Orthopaedics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789814865869

Crash Course Rheumatology and Orthopaedics

1st Edition

Authors: Marc Aitken Anthony Gibson
Editor: Handono Kalim
Paperback ISBN: 9789814865869
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 400
Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
Indonesian
Copyright:
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814865869

About the Authors

Marc Aitken

Affiliations and Expertise

Rheumatology Specialist Trainee ST5, West of Scotland Deanery, University Hospital Wishaw, Wishaw, UK

Anthony Gibson

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialty Registrar, Trauma & Orthopaedics, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, UK

About the Editor

Handono Kalim

