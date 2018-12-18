Crash Course Rheumatology and Orthopaedics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702073601, 9780702081200

Crash Course Rheumatology and Orthopaedics

4th Edition

Authors: Marc Aitken Anthony Gibson
Series Editors: Shreelata Datta Philip Xiu
eBook ISBN: 9780702081200
eBook ISBN: 9780702073625
eBook ISBN: 9780702073618
Paperback ISBN: 9780702073601
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th December 2018
Page Count: 239
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Taking a history

Chapter 2. Examining joints

Chapter 3. Investigations

Chapter 4. Regional pain

Chapter 5. Widespread musculoskeletal pain

Chapter 6. An acute hot swollen joint

Chapter 7. A child with a limp

Chapter 8. A limb swelling

Chapter 9. Back pain

Chapter 10. Altered sensation and weakness

Chapter 11. Osteoarthritis

Chapter 12. Rheumatoid arthritis

Chapter 13. Spondyloarthropathies

Chapter 14. Connective tissue disorders

Chapter 15. Metabolic bone disease

Chapter 16. Gout and pseudogout

Chapter 17. Paediatric joint disease

Chapter 18. Fractures

Chapter 19. Trauma

Chapter 20. Infection of bones and joints

Chapter 21. Malignancy

Chapter 22. Sports injuries

Chapter 23. Soft tissue disorders

Chapter 24. Principles of orthopaedic surgery

Description

Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.

A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.

Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.

Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of rheumatology and orthopaedics will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!　

  • Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time

  • Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success

  • Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information

  • Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know

  • Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast

About the Authors

Marc Aitken Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rheumatology Specialist Trainee ST5, West of Scotland Deanery, University Hospital Wishaw, Wishaw, UK

Anthony Gibson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialty Registrar, Trauma & Orthopaedics, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, UK

About the Series Editors

Shreelata Datta Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK

Philip Xiu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.

