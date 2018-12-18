Crash Course Rheumatology and Orthopaedics
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Taking a history
Chapter 2. Examining joints
Chapter 3. Investigations
Chapter 4. Regional pain
Chapter 5. Widespread musculoskeletal pain
Chapter 6. An acute hot swollen joint
Chapter 7. A child with a limp
Chapter 8. A limb swelling
Chapter 9. Back pain
Chapter 10. Altered sensation and weakness
Chapter 11. Osteoarthritis
Chapter 12. Rheumatoid arthritis
Chapter 13. Spondyloarthropathies
Chapter 14. Connective tissue disorders
Chapter 15. Metabolic bone disease
Chapter 16. Gout and pseudogout
Chapter 17. Paediatric joint disease
Chapter 18. Fractures
Chapter 19. Trauma
Chapter 20. Infection of bones and joints
Chapter 21. Malignancy
Chapter 22. Sports injuries
Chapter 23. Soft tissue disorders
Chapter 24. Principles of orthopaedic surgery
Description
Details
- No. of pages:
- 239
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702081200
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073625
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073618
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702073601
About the Authors
Marc Aitken Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Rheumatology Specialist Trainee ST5, West of Scotland Deanery, University Hospital Wishaw, Wishaw, UK
Anthony Gibson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialty Registrar, Trauma & Orthopaedics, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, UK
About the Series Editors
Shreelata Datta Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK
Philip Xiu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.