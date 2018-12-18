Crash Course Respiratory Medicine
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Basic Science and Physiology
Chapter 1. Overview of the respiratory system
Chapter 2. Organization and Anatomy
Chapter 3. Pulmonary circulation
Chapter 4. Physiology, ventilation and gas exchange
Chapter 5. Perfusion and gas transport
Chapter 6. Control of respiratory function
Chapter 7. Basic pharmacology
Section 2: Clinical Assessment
Chapter 8. The respiratory patient
Chapter 9. Examination of the respiratory system
Chapter 10. The respiratory patient: clinical investigations
Chapter 11. The respiratory patient: imaging investigations
Section 3: Respiratory Conditions
Chapter 12. Acute Respiratory Failure and Ventilation
Chapter 13. Disorders of the Upper Respiratory Tract
Chapter 14. Asthma
Chapter 15. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Chapter 16. Disorders of the Interstitium
Chapter 17. Lung Cancer
Chapter 18. Infectious Lung Disease
Chapter 19. Suppurative Lung Disease
Chapter 20. Pleural Disease
Chapter 21. Thromboembolic Disease & Pulmonary Hypertension
Chapter 22. Disorders of Sleep
Chapter 23. Respiratory manifestations of Systemic Disease
About the Authors
Hannah Lawrence Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Higher Specialist Trainee, GIM and Respiratory Medicine, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK.
Thomas Moore Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Core Medical Trainee, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK
About the Series Editors
Shreelata Datta Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK
Philip Xiu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.