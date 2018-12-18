Crash Course Respiratory Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702073663, 9780702081231

Crash Course Respiratory Medicine

5th Edition

Authors: Hannah Lawrence Thomas Moore
Series Editors: Shreelata Datta Philip Xiu
eBook ISBN: 9780702081231
eBook ISBN: 9780702073687
eBook ISBN: 9780702073670
Paperback ISBN: 9780702073663
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th December 2018
Page Count: 260
Table of Contents

Section 1: Basic Science and Physiology

Chapter 1. Overview of the respiratory system

Chapter 2. Organization and Anatomy

Chapter 3. Pulmonary circulation

Chapter 4. Physiology, ventilation and gas exchange

Chapter 5. Perfusion and gas transport

Chapter 6. Control of respiratory function

Chapter 7. Basic pharmacology

　　

Section 2: Clinical Assessment

Chapter 8. The respiratory patient

Chapter 9. Examination of the respiratory system

Chapter 10. The respiratory patient: clinical investigations

Chapter 11. The respiratory patient: imaging investigations

　　

Section 3: Respiratory Conditions

Chapter 12. Acute Respiratory Failure and Ventilation

Chapter 13. Disorders of the Upper Respiratory Tract

Chapter 14. Asthma

Chapter 15. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Chapter 16. Disorders of the Interstitium

Chapter 17. Lung Cancer

Chapter 18. Infectious Lung Disease

Chapter 19. Suppurative Lung Disease

Chapter 20. Pleural Disease

Chapter 21. Thromboembolic Disease & Pulmonary Hypertension

Chapter 22. Disorders of Sleep

Chapter 23. Respiratory manifestations of Systemic Disease

Description

Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.

A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.

Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.

Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of respiratory medicine will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!　

  • Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time

  • Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success

  • Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information

  • Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know

  • Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast

260
English
© Elsevier 2019
Elsevier
About the Authors

Hannah Lawrence Author

Higher Specialist Trainee, GIM and Respiratory Medicine, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK.

Thomas Moore Author

Core Medical Trainee, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK

Shreelata Datta Series Editor

Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK

Philip Xiu Series Editor

GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.

