Crash Course: Quick Reference Guide to Medicine and Surgery
1st Edition
With Student Consult Access
Table of Contents
- Cardiology
2. Respiratory medicine
3. Gastrointestinal medicine
4. Hepatobiliary medicine
5. Infectious diseases
6. Haematology
7. Orthopaedics and rheumatology
8. Fluids and electrolytes
9. Renal medicine
10. Endocrinology
11. Neurology
12. Surgery
Description
Crash Course – your effective everyday study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have all the information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
Crash Course Quick Reference Guide to Medicine and Surgery is a unique new volume in the series, spanning the core clinical topics across the medical curriculum. It is as useful for your first day as a clinical medical student as it is for preparing for your medical finals and beyond. Presented in a consistent format that is clear, concise and easy to assimilate, it is an essential text for any medical student or junior doctor.
Key Features
- Includes the core medicine and surgery that you need for examinations
- Clear explanations for every common medical condition with an emphasis on the key points
- A consistent format to allow quick reference for each disease
- Maintains a focus throughout on questions that commonly appear in the final MBBS examinations
- Mnemonics, memory aids and figures are included to aid with revision
- Written by recent graduates together with consultants and experts for each specialty– those closest to what is essential for exam success
- Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors – to ensure complete accuracy of information
- Co-written by specialty experts
- Comes with access to the complete electronic version for enhanced anytime, anywhere access, on or offline, with seamless real-time integration between devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2014
- Published:
- 18th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437956
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057168
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723435532
About the Series Editors
Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK
About the Authors
Leonora Weil Author
Dr Leonora Weil qualified as a doctor in 2009 from The Royal Free and University College Medical School in London. She has a degree in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University and a Masters in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She currently works in Public Health and has an ongoing interest in Medical Education.
Affiliations and Expertise
5th Year Medical Student, Royal Free and University College Foundation School and University College London Medical School, London, UK