Crash Course: Physiology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Physiology
1. INTRODUCTION TO PHYSIOLOGY
Overview of body systems
The cell
2. PHYSIOLOGY OF THE BLOOD AND BODY FLUIDS
Overview of body fluids and fluid compartments
The diffusion of ions across biological membranes
Fluid movement between body compartments
Fluid and ion movement between the body and the external environment
Measuring body fluid compartments
Blood physiology
3 PHYSIOLOGY OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM
Overview of the nervous system
Cellular physiology of the nervous system
The process of nervous transmission
Sensation and pain
The visual system
The auditory system
The olfactory system
The gustatory system
4 PHYSIOLOGY OF THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
Overview of the musculoskeletal system
Skeletal muscle: structure and function
Skeletal muscle: contraction
Muscle function and motor control
Bone
5 PHYSIOLOGY OF THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
Overview of the cardiovascular system
Functions of the cardiovascular system
The heart
The cardiac cycle
Structure and function of the blood vessels
Lymph and the lymphatic system
Control of the cardiovascular system
Cardiovascular receptors and central control
Regulation of circulation in individual tissues
6 PHYSIOLOGY OF THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
Overview of the respiratory system
Ventilation and gaseous exchange
Surface tension and surfactant
Gaseous exchange in the lungs
Perfusion and gas transport
Control of respiratory function
7 PHYSIOLOGY OF THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
Overview of the gastrointestinal system
The upper gastrointestinal tract
The stomach
The liver and biliary tract
The pancreas
The small intestine
The large intestine
8 PHYSIOLOGY OF THE KIDNEYS AND URINARY TRACT
Organization of the kidneys
The glomerulus
Transport processes in the renal tubule
The proximal tubule
The loop of Henle
Renal function and homeostasis
Part II: Self-assessment
Multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
Problem-based learning (PBL) questions
Extended-matching questions (EMQs)
Essay questions
MCQ answers
PBL answers
EMQ answers
Description
Covering all aspects of the syllabus, Crash Course offers students a fast way to recap on what they need to know to get through the exams with ease. Styled in an easy-to-follow, readily accessible format, each book is prepared by senior medical students or junior doctors - under faculty supervision - to give them the correct level of information perfectly tailored to current curricula requirements. The series now includes improved pedagogic features and a fully revised self-assessment section, updated to meet current examination needs.
Key Features
- Provides the exam syllabus in one place!
- Written by senior medical students or junior doctors - authors who really understand today's exam situation!
- Senior Faculty Advisors ensure complete accuracy of the text!
- Full artwork programme, improved ‘Hints and Tips' boxes, and ‘Clinical Application' boxes help you remember the key points!
- Ideal for self-directed learning!
- Self-Assessment section - fully updated to reflect new curriculum requirements - helps you maximise your grade!
- Solid, accurate, user-friendly coverage provides enough detail even for those aiming at distinction!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 30th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437550
About the Authors
Mohammad Shahid Author
Affiliations and Expertise
ST2 Orthopaedics, Lister Hospital, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, UK
Ayesha Nunhuck Author
Affiliations and Expertise
GPVTS ST2 Medway Maritime Hospital, Gillingham, Kent, UK