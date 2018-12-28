Crash Course Pharmacology
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to pharmacology
Chapter 2. Peripheral nervous system
Chapter 3. Respiratory system
Chapter 4. Cardiovascular system
Chapter 5. Kidney and urinary system
Chapter 6. Gastrointestinal system
Chapter 7. Endocrine and reproductive systems
Chapter 8. Central nervous system
Chapter 9. Drugs of abuse
Chapter 10. Pain and anaesthesia
Chapter 11. Inflammation, allergic diseases and immunosuppression
Chapter 12. Infectious diseases
Chapter 13. Cancer
Description
Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.
Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.
Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of pharmacology will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!
- Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time
- Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success
- Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information
- Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know
- Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702081132
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073458
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073465
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702073441
About the Authors
Catrin Page Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctor, General Medicine,UK
About the Series Editors
Shreelata Datta Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK
Philip Xiu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.