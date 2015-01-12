Crash Course Pathology Updated Print + eBook edition

Crash Course – your effective every day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have all the information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.

A winning formula now for over 15 years, each series volume has been fine tuned and fully updated, with an improved layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior medical students or recent graduates – those who have just been in the exam situation – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert faculty advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.

Pathology is the study of disease and is therefore central to all of medicine. This volume clearly introduces the principles of pathology, then goes on to examine the specific pathology of all of the major body systems. It provides full coverage of the curriculum whilst avoiding unnecessary and often confusing detail. Related topics are integrated throughout and this book will certainly help you in all aspects of your medical course. A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is also included.