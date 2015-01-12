Crash Course Pathology Updated Print + eBook edition
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Principles of pathology
1. Introduction to Pathology
2. Inflammation, Repair and Cell Death
3. Cancer
4. Infectious Disease
Part II: Systematic pathology
5. Pathology of the Nervous System
6. Pathology of the Cardiovascular System
7. Pathology of the Respiratory System
8. Pathology of the Gastrointestinal System
9. Pathology of the Kidney and Urinary Tract
10.Pathology of the Endocrine System
11.Pathology of the Reproductive Systems
12.Pathology of the Musculoskeletal System
13.Pathology of the Blood and Immune Systems
14.Pathology of the Skin
Part III: Self-Assessment
Description
Crash Course – your effective every day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have all the information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
A winning formula now for over 15 years, each series volume has been fine tuned and fully updated, with an improved layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior medical students or recent graduates – those who have just been in the exam situation – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert faculty advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.
Pathology is the study of disease and is therefore central to all of medicine. This volume clearly introduces the principles of pathology, then goes on to examine the specific pathology of all of the major body systems. It provides full coverage of the curriculum whilst avoiding unnecessary and often confusing detail. Related topics are integrated throughout and this book will certainly help you in all aspects of your medical course. A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is also included.
Key Features
- More than 130 illustrations present clinical, diagnostic and practical information in an easy-to-follow manner
- Friendly and accessible approach to the subject makes learning especially easy
- Written by students for students - authors who understand exam pressures
- Contains ‘Hints and Tips’ boxes, and other useful aide-mémoires
- Succinct coverage of the subject enables ‘sharp focus’ and efficient use of time during exam preparation
- Contains a fully updated self-assessment section - ideal for honing exam skills and self-testing
Details
About the Series Editors
Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK
About the Authors
Philip Xiu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.