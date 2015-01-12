Crash Course Paediatrics Updated Print + eBook edition

The (printed) ‘Updated Edition’ now comes with added value access to the complete, downloadable eBook version via Student Consult. Search, read and revise whilst on the move and use the interactive self-assessment to test your understanding. Crash Course - a more flexible, practical learning package than ever before.

Crash Course – your effective every day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have all the core information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.

A winning formula now for over 15 years, each series volume has been fine tuned and fully updated, with an improved layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result is a series of books which exactly meets your needs and you know you can trust.

Building on the success of previous editions, Crash Course Paediatrics 4/e provides concise and highly practical overage of this core specialty. It has been carefully honed to meet the needs of students in their medical undergraduate years, but will also prove invaluable for foundation trainees or specialty doctors embarking on a career in paediatrics.