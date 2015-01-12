Crash Course Paediatrics Updated Print + eBook edition
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1 History and Examination
2 Developmental Assessment
3 Investigations
4 Fever or rash
5 Heart, lung or ENT problems
6 Gut or liver problems
7 Haematuria or proteinuria
8 The patient presents with neurological problems
9 The patient presents with musculoskeletal problems
10 The patient presents with pallor, bleeding, splenomegaly or lymphadenopathy
11 Short stature or developmental delay
12 The patient presents with neonatal problems
13 Infectious diseases and immunodeficiency
14 Allergy and anaphylaxis
15 Skin disorders
16 Cardiovascular disorders
17 Disorders of the respiratory system
18 Disorders of the gastrointestinal system
19 Renal and genitourinary disorders
20 Neurological disorders
21 Musculoskeletal disorders
22 Haematological disorders
23 Malignant disease
24 Endocrine and metabolic disorders
25 Disorders of emotion and behaviour
26 Social and preventive paediatrics
27 Genetic disorders
28 The newborn
29 Accidents and emergencies
30 Nutrition, fluids and prescribing
Self assessment
Glossary
Index
Description
The (printed) ‘Updated Edition’ now comes with added value access to the complete, downloadable eBook version via Student Consult. Search, read and revise whilst on the move and use the interactive self-assessment to test your understanding. Crash Course - a more flexible, practical learning package than ever before.
Crash Course – your effective every day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have all the core information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
A winning formula now for over 15 years, each series volume has been fine tuned and fully updated, with an improved layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result is a series of books which exactly meets your needs and you know you can trust.
Building on the success of previous editions, Crash Course Paediatrics 4/e provides concise and highly practical overage of this core specialty. It has been carefully honed to meet the needs of students in their medical undergraduate years, but will also prove invaluable for foundation trainees or specialty doctors embarking on a career in paediatrics.
Key Features
- More than 400 tables and illustrations present clinical, diagnostic and practical information in an easy-to-follow manner
- Friendly and accessible approach to the subject makes learning especially easy
- Written by junior doctors for students - authors who understand exam pressures
- Contains ‘Hints and Tips’ boxes, and other useful aide-mémoires
- Succinct coverage of the subject enables ‘sharp focus’ and efficient use of time during exam preparation
- Contains a fully updated self-assessment section - ideal for honing exam skills and self-testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2016
- Published:
- 12th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723439400
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723438687
Reviews
"This fourth edition of crash course in paediatrics is now fuly revised and updated with the current guidelines for best practice, and recent developments in medical research and pharmacology...Who will find this book useful? The primary readership should be students in their medical undergraduate years, but will also prove invaluable for foundation trainees or any paediatric speciality doctors. But I believe that the beauty of this book is not only the facts, but also the way how authors present in a user friendly outline. It may by much more important for us, senior doctors in all paediatric specialities, and we should learn this way of gret organization to guide and teach our junior doctors."
Journal pf the European Paediatric Neurology Society, January 2014
I would be surprised if a student who was able to apply the information in this book flexibly failed a UK paediatric examination. It therefore provides a sound knowledge base for the subject.
Colin Melville, Consultant Paediatrician, Staffordshire
About the Authors
Rajat Kapoor Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatrician, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Katy Barnes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
ST5, Watford General Hospital, Watford, UK
About the Series Editors
Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK