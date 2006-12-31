Crash Course: OSCEs in Medicine and Surgery
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction to Examination Techniques
Introduction
Part II: OSCE Topics
Respiratory
Cardiovascular
Gastrointestinal
Neurological
Miscellaneous
Anaesthesia
Rheumatology and Orthopaedics
ENT
Vascular
Urology
The breast
Part III: Self-assessment
Multiple-choice Questions
Short-answer Questions
Extended-matching Questions
MCQ Answers
SAQ Answers
EMQ Answers
Description
CRASH COURSE is a complete revision guide designed specifically to save you time by providing everything you could be asked in the exam in one place.
Each book in the series has been specially written by either senior medical students or junior doctors – carefully supervised by faculty advisors – to ensure that it exactly matches your needs by having been prepared by someone who has just been in the exam situation.
New to the series, this book is a guide to the modern OSCE and covers the core part of the OSCE assessments from the first year of medical school through to ‘finals’. Designed as a ‘dip-in’ guide to help you perfect your skills, Crash Course OSCEs in Medicine and Surgery contains over 50 'stations' grouped by body system. Each section covers history and examination and explores special requirements relating to that body system, including data interpretation and practical skills such as preparing discharge summaries.
Take the stress out of study with CRASH COURSE – the easier way to achieve exam success!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 31st December 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437611
About the Series Editors
Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK
About the Authors
Aneel Bhangu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
ST1 Surgery, West Midlands Deanery, Birmingham, UK