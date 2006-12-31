Crash Course: OSCEs in Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723434061, 9780723437611

Crash Course: OSCEs in Medicine and Surgery

1st Edition

Series Editors: Daniel Horton-Szar
Authors: Aneel Bhangu
eBook ISBN: 9780723437611
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 31st December 2006
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction to Examination Techniques
Introduction

Part II: OSCE Topics
Respiratory
Cardiovascular
Gastrointestinal
Neurological
Miscellaneous
Anaesthesia
Rheumatology and Orthopaedics
ENT
Vascular
Urology
The breast

Part III: Self-assessment
Multiple-choice Questions
Short-answer Questions
Extended-matching Questions
MCQ Answers
SAQ Answers
EMQ Answers

Description

CRASH COURSE is a complete revision guide designed specifically to save you time by providing everything you could be asked in the exam in one place.

Each book in the series has been specially written by either senior medical students or junior doctors – carefully supervised by faculty advisors – to ensure that it exactly matches your needs by having been prepared by someone who has just been in the exam situation.

New to the series, this book is a guide to the modern OSCE and covers the core part of the OSCE assessments from the first year of medical school through to ‘finals’. Designed as a ‘dip-in’ guide to help you perfect your skills, Crash Course OSCEs in Medicine and Surgery contains over 50 'stations' grouped by body system. Each section covers history and examination and explores special requirements relating to that body system, including data interpretation and practical skills such as preparing discharge summaries.

Take the stress out of study with CRASH COURSE – the easier way to achieve exam success!

Details

About the Series Editors

Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK

About the Authors

Aneel Bhangu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

ST1 Surgery, West Midlands Deanery, Birmingham, UK

