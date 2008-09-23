Crash Course: Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723434726, 9780723437543

Crash Course: Obstetrics and Gynaecology

2nd Edition

Authors: Maryam Parisaei Archana Shailendra Ruma Dutta J. A. Broadbent
eBook ISBN: 9780723437543
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 23rd September 2008
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents


Part I: The Patient Presents with ...

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding; Pelvic Pain and Dyspareunia; Vaginal Discharge; Vulval Symptoms; Urinary Incontinence; Prolapse; Subfertility; Bleeding and or/Pain in Early Pregnancy; Bleeding in the Second and Third Trimesters of Pregnancy; Abdominal Pain in the Second and Third Trimesters of Pregnancy; Large-or small-for dates; Hypertension in Pregnancy; Failure to Progress in Labour; Abdominal Cardiotocograph in Labour; Bleeding After Delivery; Stillbirth; Maternal Collapse.

Part II: Diseases and Disorders

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding; Gynaecological endocrinology; Fibroids; Endometriosis; Benign Ovarian Tumours; Gynaecological Malignancy; Vulval Disease; Pelvic Inflammatory Disease; Urinary Incontinence; Genital Prolapse; The Menopause; Subfertility; Contraception, Sterilisation and Unwanted Pregnancy; Early Pregnancy Failure; Prenatal Diagnosis; Antepartum haemorrhage; Hypertension in Pregnancy; Medical Disorders in Pregnancy; Multiple Pregnancy; Labour; Malpresentation and Malposition of the Occiput; Operative Intervention in Obstetrics; Premature Labour; Complications of the Third Stage of Labour and the Puerperium; Maternal Death.

Part III: History and Examination

Taking a History; Antenatal Booking and Ongoing Care; Examination; Common Investigations

Part IV: Self-Assessment

Description

Covering all aspects of the syllabus, Crash Course offers students a fast way to recap on what they need to know to get through the exams with ease. Styled in an easy-to-follow, readily accessible format, each book is prepared by senior medical students or junior doctors - under faculty supervision - to give them the correct level of information perfectly tailored to current curricula requirements. The series now includes improved pedagogic features and a fully revised self-assessment section, updated to meet current examination needs.

About the Authors

Maryam Parisaei Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Barnet and Chase Farm NHS Trust, UK

Archana Shailendra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior House Officer, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Darent Valley Hospital, Dartford, UK

Ruma Dutta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Hillingdon Hospital NHS Trust, Middlesex, UK

J. A. Broadbent Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Barnet and Chase Farm Hospitals NHS Trust, UK

