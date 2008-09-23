Crash Course: Obstetrics and Gynaecology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: The Patient Presents with ...
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding; Pelvic Pain and Dyspareunia; Vaginal Discharge; Vulval Symptoms; Urinary Incontinence; Prolapse; Subfertility; Bleeding and or/Pain in Early Pregnancy; Bleeding in the Second and Third Trimesters of Pregnancy; Abdominal Pain in the Second and Third Trimesters of Pregnancy; Large-or small-for dates; Hypertension in Pregnancy; Failure to Progress in Labour; Abdominal Cardiotocograph in Labour; Bleeding After Delivery; Stillbirth; Maternal Collapse.
Part II: Diseases and Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding; Gynaecological endocrinology; Fibroids; Endometriosis; Benign Ovarian Tumours; Gynaecological Malignancy; Vulval Disease; Pelvic Inflammatory Disease; Urinary Incontinence; Genital Prolapse; The Menopause; Subfertility; Contraception, Sterilisation and Unwanted Pregnancy; Early Pregnancy Failure; Prenatal Diagnosis; Antepartum haemorrhage; Hypertension in Pregnancy; Medical Disorders in Pregnancy; Multiple Pregnancy; Labour; Malpresentation and Malposition of the Occiput; Operative Intervention in Obstetrics; Premature Labour; Complications of the Third Stage of Labour and the Puerperium; Maternal Death.
Part III: History and Examination
Taking a History; Antenatal Booking and Ongoing Care; Examination; Common Investigations
Part IV: Self-Assessment
Description
Covering all aspects of the syllabus, Crash Course offers students a fast way to recap on what they need to know to get through the exams with ease. Styled in an easy-to-follow, readily accessible format, each book is prepared by senior medical students or junior doctors - under faculty supervision - to give them the correct level of information perfectly tailored to current curricula requirements. The series now includes improved pedagogic features and a fully revised self-assessment section, updated to meet current examination needs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 23rd September 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437543
About the Authors
Maryam Parisaei Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Barnet and Chase Farm NHS Trust, UK
Archana Shailendra Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior House Officer, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Darent Valley Hospital, Dartford, UK
Ruma Dutta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Hillingdon Hospital NHS Trust, Middlesex, UK
J. A. Broadbent Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Barnet and Chase Farm Hospitals NHS Trust, UK