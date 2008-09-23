Crash Course: Obstetrics and Gynaecology



Part I: The Patient Presents with ...



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding; Pelvic Pain and Dyspareunia; Vaginal Discharge; Vulval Symptoms; Urinary Incontinence; Prolapse; Subfertility; Bleeding and or/Pain in Early Pregnancy; Bleeding in the Second and Third Trimesters of Pregnancy; Abdominal Pain in the Second and Third Trimesters of Pregnancy; Large-or small-for dates; Hypertension in Pregnancy; Failure to Progress in Labour; Abdominal Cardiotocograph in Labour; Bleeding After Delivery; Stillbirth; Maternal Collapse.



Part II: Diseases and Disorders



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding; Gynaecological endocrinology; Fibroids; Endometriosis; Benign Ovarian Tumours; Gynaecological Malignancy; Vulval Disease; Pelvic Inflammatory Disease; Urinary Incontinence; Genital Prolapse; The Menopause; Subfertility; Contraception, Sterilisation and Unwanted Pregnancy; Early Pregnancy Failure; Prenatal Diagnosis; Antepartum haemorrhage; Hypertension in Pregnancy; Medical Disorders in Pregnancy; Multiple Pregnancy; Labour; Malpresentation and Malposition of the Occiput; Operative Intervention in Obstetrics; Premature Labour; Complications of the Third Stage of Labour and the Puerperium; Maternal Death.



Part III: History and Examination



Taking a History; Antenatal Booking and Ongoing Care; Examination; Common Investigations



Part IV: Self-Assessment

