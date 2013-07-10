Crash Course Medical Ethics and Sociology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723436348, 9780723437864

Crash Course Medical Ethics and Sociology

2nd Edition

Series Editors: Daniel Horton-Szar
Authors: Andrew Papanikitas
eBook ISBN: 9780723437864
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 10th July 2013
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

 

1 Foundations of medical ethics and law.

2 Professionalism and medical ethics.

3 The doctor, the patient and society.

4 Ethics and law at the beginning and end of life.

5 Healthcare commissioning and resource allocation.

6 Introduction to sociology and disease.

7 Experience of health and illness.

8 Organization of health care provision in the UK.

9 Inequalities in health and health care provision.

10 Epidemiology and public health.

11 Clinical governance.

Self-assessment: Best of Five, Extended Matching Questions

Description

Crash Course – your effective everyday study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have all the information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.

A winning formula now for over 15 years, each volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated, with an improved layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior medical students and junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result is a series of books which exactly meets your needs and you know you can trust.

The importance of ethics and sociology as applied cannot be underestimated, within both the medical curriculum and everyday modern clinical practice. Medical students and junior doctors cannot hope to experience every dilemma first hand, but are expected to deal with new and problematic clinical situations in a reasoned, professional and systematic way. This volume, which accounts for the revised core curriculum in Medical Ethics and Law, will prove an indispensable companion.

Key Features

    • More than 80 line artworks, tables and boxes present clinical, diagnostic and practical information in an easy-to-follow manner

    • Friendly and accessible approach to the subject makes learning especially easy

    • Written by junior doctors for students - authors who understand exam pressures

    • Contains ‘Hints and Tips’ boxes, and other useful aide-mémoires

    • Succinct coverage of the subject enables ‘sharp focus’ and efficient use of time during exam preparation

    • Contains a fully updated self-assessment section - ideal for honing exam skills and self-testing

 

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723437864

Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor

Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK

Andrew Papanikitas Author

Portfolio GP, Oxford, London and Bucks; Tutor/Facilitator in ethics, interprofessional education, and clinical communication, KCL & Director, WSAL Course in Philosophy and Ethics, London, UK

