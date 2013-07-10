Crash Course Medical Ethics and Sociology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1 Foundations of medical ethics and law.
2 Professionalism and medical ethics.
3 The doctor, the patient and society.
4 Ethics and law at the beginning and end of life.
5 Healthcare commissioning and resource allocation.
6 Introduction to sociology and disease.
7 Experience of health and illness.
8 Organization of health care provision in the UK.
9 Inequalities in health and health care provision.
10 Epidemiology and public health.
11 Clinical governance.
Self-assessment: Best of Five, Extended Matching Questions
About the Series Editors
Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK
About the Authors
Andrew Papanikitas Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Portfolio GP, Oxford, London and Bucks; Tutor/Facilitator in ethics, interprofessional education, and clinical communication, KCL & Director, WSAL Course in Philosophy and Ethics, London, UK