Crash Course Haematology and Immunology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780723436256, 9780723437666

Crash Course Haematology and Immunology

4th Edition

Authors: Yousef Gargani
eBook ISBN: 9780723437666
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 30th April 2012
Page Count: 208
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: Immunology

1.Principles of Immunology
2.The Functioning Immune System

Part II: Haematology

3.Principles of Haematology
4.Red Blood Cells and Haemoglobin
5.White Blood Cells
6.Haemostasis
7.Blood Transfusion
8.Haematological Investigations

Part III: Self-Assessment

Description

The new series of Crash Course continues to provide readers with complete coverage of the MBBS curriculum in an easy-to-read, user-friendly manner. Building on the success of previous editions, the new Crash Courses retain the popular and unique features that so characterised the earlier volumes. All Crash Courses have been fully updated throughout.

Key Features

  • More than 90 illustrations present clinical, diagnostic and practical information in an easy-to-follow manner

  • Friendly and accessible approach to the subject makes learning especially easy

  • Written by students for students - authors who understand exam pressures

  • Contains ‘Hints and Tips’ boxes, and other useful aide-mémoires

  • Succinct coverage of the subject enables ‘sharp focus’ and efficient use of time during exam preparation

  • Contains a fully updated self-assessment section - ideal for honing exam skills and self-testing

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723437666

About the Authors

Yousef Gargani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Paediatric Trainee, West Yorkshire, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.