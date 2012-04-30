Crash Course Haematology and Immunology
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Immunology
1.Principles of Immunology
2.The Functioning Immune System
Part II: Haematology
3.Principles of Haematology
4.Red Blood Cells and Haemoglobin
5.White Blood Cells
6.Haemostasis
7.Blood Transfusion
8.Haematological Investigations
Part III: Self-Assessment
Description
The new series of Crash Course continues to provide readers with complete coverage of the MBBS curriculum in an easy-to-read, user-friendly manner. Building on the success of previous editions, the new Crash Courses retain the popular and unique features that so characterised the earlier volumes. All Crash Courses have been fully updated throughout.
Key Features
- More than 90 illustrations present clinical, diagnostic and practical information in an easy-to-follow manner
- Friendly and accessible approach to the subject makes learning especially easy
- Written by students for students - authors who understand exam pressures
- Contains ‘Hints and Tips’ boxes, and other useful aide-mémoires
- Succinct coverage of the subject enables ‘sharp focus’ and efficient use of time during exam preparation
- Contains a fully updated self-assessment section - ideal for honing exam skills and self-testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2012
- Published:
- 30th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437666
About the Authors
Yousef Gargani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Paediatric Trainee, West Yorkshire, UK