Crash Course General Medicine
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. History Taking and Communication
Chapter 2. Clinical Examination
Chapter 3. Writing in the medical notes
Section 1 Clinical Presentations
Chapter 4. Chest pain
Chapter 5. Shortness of breath
Chapter 6. Cough and haemoptysis
Chapter 7. Palpitations
Chapter 8. Pyrexia of unknown origin
Chapter 9. Abdominal pain
Chapter 10. Heartburn and Indigestion
Chapter 11. Gastrointestinal bleed
Chapter 12. Change in bowel habit
Chapter 13. Weight Loss
Chapter 14. Jaundice
Chapter 15. Urinary Symptoms and Haematuria
Chapter 16. Headache and facial pain
Chapter 17. Goitre
Chapter 18. Loss of Consciousness
Chapter 19. Confusion and delirium
Chapter 20. Stroke and TIA
Chapter 21. Lumps
Chapter 22. Focal neurological deficits
Chapter 23. Dizziness and Vertigo
Chapter 24. Back pain and joint pain
Chapter 25. Skin lesions and rash
Chapter 26. Excessive bruising and bleeding
Section 2 Diagnoses
Chapter 27. Cardiovascular System
Chapter 28. Respiratory System
Chapter 29. Gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary systems
Chapter 30. Renal, Genitourinary and Sexual Health Medicine
Chapter 31. Fluid balance and Electrolyte disturbances
Chapter 32. Nervous System
Chapter 33. Metabolic and endocrine systems
Chapter 34. Musculoskeletal system
Chapter 35. Skin
Chapter 36. Haematological disorders
Chapter 37. Infectious diseases
Chapter 38. Drug Overdose and abuse
E-only Chapter Clinical Cases
Description
Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.
A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.
Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.
Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of general medicine will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!
- Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time
- Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success
- Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information
- Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know
- Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast
Details
About the Authors
Inez Eiben Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Fellow in Plastic Surgery, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK.
Paola Eiben Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Fellow in Critical Care Medicine, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK.
Kathryn Watson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
ST7 Renal and General Medicine, St. George's Hospital NHS Trust, London, UK
About the Series Editors
Shreelata Datta Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK
Philip Xiu Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.