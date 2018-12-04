Crash Course General Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702073724, 9780702073731

Crash Course General Medicine

5th Edition

Authors: Inez Eiben Paola Eiben Kathryn Watson
Series Editors: Shreelata Datta Philip Xiu
eBook ISBN: 9780702073731
eBook ISBN: 9780702073748
eBook ISBN: 9780702081170
Paperback ISBN: 9780702073724
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2018
Page Count: 500
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. History Taking and Communication

Chapter 2. Clinical Examination

Chapter 3. Writing in the medical notes

Section 1 Clinical Presentations

Chapter 4. Chest pain

Chapter 5. Shortness of breath

Chapter 6. Cough and haemoptysis

Chapter 7. Palpitations

Chapter 8. Pyrexia of unknown origin

Chapter 9. Abdominal pain

Chapter 10. Heartburn and Indigestion

Chapter 11. Gastrointestinal bleed

Chapter 12. Change in bowel habit

Chapter 13. Weight Loss

Chapter 14. Jaundice

Chapter 15. Urinary Symptoms and Haematuria

Chapter 16. Headache and facial pain

Chapter 17. Goitre

Chapter 18. Loss of Consciousness

Chapter 19. Confusion and delirium

Chapter 20. Stroke and TIA

Chapter 21. Lumps

Chapter 22. Focal neurological deficits

Chapter 23. Dizziness and Vertigo

Chapter 24. Back pain and joint pain

Chapter 25. Skin lesions and rash

Chapter 26. Excessive bruising and bleeding

Section 2 Diagnoses

Chapter 27. Cardiovascular System

Chapter 28. Respiratory System

Chapter 29. Gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary systems

Chapter 30. Renal, Genitourinary and Sexual Health Medicine

Chapter 31. Fluid balance and Electrolyte disturbances

Chapter 32. Nervous System

Chapter 33. Metabolic and endocrine systems

Chapter 34. Musculoskeletal system

Chapter 35. Skin

Chapter 36. Haematological disorders

Chapter 37. Infectious diseases

Chapter 38. Drug Overdose and abuse

E-only Chapter Clinical Cases

　　

Description

Crash Course – your effective every-day study companion PLUS the perfect antidote for exam stress! Save time and be assured you have the essential information you need in one place to excel on your course and achieve exam success.

A winning formula now for over 20 years, each series volume has been fine-tuned and fully updated – with an improved full-colour layout tailored to make your life easier. Especially written by senior students or junior doctors – those who understand what is essential for exam success – with all information thoroughly checked and quality assured by expert Faculty Advisers, the result are books which exactly meet your needs and you know you can trust.

Each chapter guides you succinctly through the full range of curriculum topics, integrating clinical considerations with the relevant basic science and avoiding unnecessary or confusing detail. A range of text boxes help you get to the hints, tips and key points you need fast! A fully revised self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats is included to check your understanding and aid exam preparation. The accompanying enhanced, downloadable eBook completes this invaluable learning package.

Series volumes have been honed to meet the requirements of today’s medical students, although the range of other health students and professionals who need rapid access to the essentials of general medicine will also love the unique approach of Crash Course. Whether you need to get out of a fix or aim for a distinction Crash Course is for you!　

  • Provides the exam syllabus in one place - saves valuable revision time

  • Written by senior students and recent graduates - those closest to what is essential for exam success

  • Quality assured by leading Faculty Advisors - ensures complete accuracy of information

  • Features the ever popular 'Hints and Tips' boxes and other useful aide-mémoires - distilled wisdom from those in the know

  • Updated self-assessment section matching the latest exam formats – confirm your understanding and improve exam technique fast

About the Authors

Inez Eiben Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Fellow in Plastic Surgery, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK.

Paola Eiben Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Fellow in Critical Care Medicine, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK.

Kathryn Watson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

ST7 Renal and General Medicine, St. George's Hospital NHS Trust, London, UK

About the Series Editors

Shreelata Datta Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London; Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, King's College Hospital, London, UK

Philip Xiu Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

GP Registrar, Yorkshire Deanery, Leeds, UK.

