Crash Course: Gastroenterology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780723434702, 9780723437512

Crash Course: Gastroenterology

3rd Edition

Series Editors: Daniel Horton-Szar
Authors: Paul Collins
Paperback ISBN: 9780723434702
eBook ISBN: 9780723437512
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 28th July 2008
Page Count: 312
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: The Patient Presents With:
1: Indigestion 2: Swallowing problems 3: Acute abdominal pain 4: Chronic abdominal pain 5: Abdominal distension 6: Weight loss and anorexia 7: Vomiting 8: Haematemesis and melaena 9: Diarrhoea 10: Rectal bleeding 11: Anaemia 12: Jaundice 13: Abnormal liver biochemistry. Part II: Diseases and Disorders: 14: Oesophagus 15: Stomach 16: Small intestine 17: Colon 18: Liver 19: Biliary tract 20: Pancreas. Part III: History, Examination and Common Investigations: 21: Taking a history 22: Examination of the patient 23: Writing up a medical clerking 24: Common investigations Part IV: Self-assessment: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Short answer questions (SAQs). Extended matching questions (EMQs). Patient-management problems (PMPs). MCQ answers. SAQ answers. EMQ answers. PMP answers.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
Paperback ISBN:
9780723434702
eBook ISBN:
9780723437512

About the Series Editors

Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK

About the Authors

Paul Collins Author

Paul Collins, MB, BCh, MRCP, Lecturer in Medicine, School of Clinical Science, University of Liverpool; Honorary Registrar in Gastroenterology, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Medicine, School of Clinical Science, University of Liverpool; Honorary Registrar in Gastroenterology, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK Lecturer in Medicine, School of Clinical Science, University of Liverpool; Honorary Registrar in Gastroenterology, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.