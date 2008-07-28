Crash Course: Gastroenterology
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: The Patient Presents With:
1: Indigestion 2: Swallowing problems 3: Acute abdominal pain 4: Chronic abdominal pain 5: Abdominal distension 6: Weight loss and anorexia 7: Vomiting 8: Haematemesis and melaena 9: Diarrhoea 10: Rectal bleeding 11: Anaemia 12: Jaundice 13: Abnormal liver biochemistry. Part II: Diseases and Disorders: 14: Oesophagus 15: Stomach 16: Small intestine 17: Colon 18: Liver 19: Biliary tract 20: Pancreas. Part III: History, Examination and Common Investigations: 21: Taking a history 22: Examination of the patient 23: Writing up a medical clerking 24: Common investigations Part IV: Self-assessment: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Short answer questions (SAQs). Extended matching questions (EMQs). Patient-management problems (PMPs). MCQ answers. SAQ answers. EMQ answers. PMP answers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 28th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723434702
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437512
About the Series Editors
Daniel Horton-Szar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Northgate Medical Practice, Canterbury, Kent, UK
About the Authors
Paul Collins Author
Paul Collins, MB, BCh, MRCP, Lecturer in Medicine, School of Clinical Science, University of Liverpool; Honorary Registrar in Gastroenterology, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
