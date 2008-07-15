Section1: And yet the cranium does move: overview, theory, and introduction



1.1 The range and variety of craniosacral treatment - an overview



1.2 Origin and history

1.3 The craniosacral system

1.4 How the craniosacral system relates to other body systems

1.5 The craniosacral rhythm: An expression of primary respiration

1.6 The still point

1.7 Self-palpation of the body rhythms on the head, pelvis and thighs

1.8 Indications and contraindications

1.9 The efficiency of the craniosacral treatment: How many sessions at what time intervals?

1.10 Basic points before beginning treatment

1.11 The resource-oriented approach

1.12 The dialog prior to treatment

1.13 The treatment record

1.14 Position

1.15 Therapeutic dialog 1

1.16 Interactive work as the companion in the process



Section 2: Treatment and balancing of the craniosacral system

2.1 The art of gentle touch

2.2 Golden rules before you begin

2.3 Whole-body assessment

2.4 Release of the transverse layers of connective tissue

2.5 Inviting inducing still points

2.6 Self-treatment techniques for the head

2.7 Treating the head

2.8 Releasing the temporomandibular joints

2.9 The cranial vault hold: 'Listening to the cranial orchestra'

2.10 Harmonization and integration of head and torso

2.11 Supplementary treatment elements

2.12 Suggestions for short treatment sessions

2.13 Basic treatment for beginners



Section 3: Experiences from craniosacral therapy practice

3.1 Practice and experience

3.2 Stories from craniosacral therapy practice

3.3 Frequently asked questions and tips





Section 4: Waking the inner healer: The integration of body, mind and spirit

4.1 Neutral and stillness

4.2 The three-step healing process

4.3 The fulcrum

4.4 Sensations and emotions durign the session

4.5 How the client can support the session: Dedication to her own inner process

4.6 Cell memory, therapeutic pulse and entrapped energy

4.7 Unwinding

4.8 Treatment invovling several practitioners (multiple hands-on

4.9 Intention and thought power

4.10 Intuition

4.11 The therapeutic dialog 11: Dialog, imagination adn mental pictures

4.12 Treatment continues to take effect after the session

4.13 Intensification of symptoms due to re-organization

4.14 Guided meditation to increase CSF flow in the body

4.15 Self-treatment techniques for the torso



Section 5: Advance treatment

5.1 Basic treatment for advanced practiioners

5.2 Taking treatment further

5.3 Advanced self-treatment techniques



Section 6: Further applications

6.1 Pregnancy and childbirth

6.2 Treating children

6.3 Tooth and jaw problems

6.4 Accidents and illnesses

6.5 Shock, trauma, and post-traumatic stress syndrome

6.6 Combination with methods of allopathic and energymedicine

6.7 Treating animals

6.8 Concluding remarks



Appendices

Craniosacral treatment record

A list of indications

Glossary

Further reading

Contact address and useful websites