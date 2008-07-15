Craniosacral Rhythm
1st Edition
A practical guide to a gentle form of bodywork therapy
Description
A complete and detailed introduction and overview of soft craniosacral-bodytherapy for beginners and therapists. The book covers aspects on how to give a craniosacral-treatment. Every position is explained in words and with photos. The book includes more than 20 illustrations, 100 black and white photos, and an extended part with FAQ. It includes a detailed treatment-protocol and a poster with a basic-craniosacral-treatment. This is a comprehensive introductory textbook which includes different possibilities of techniques, many practice-tips, FAQ and treatment-poster.
Key Features
- Highly visual text
- Clear, simple language and explanations of all positions and techniques
- Suitable for a variety of practitioners in body and energy work
- Poster included demonstrating basic positions
Table of Contents
Section1: And yet the cranium does move: overview, theory, and introduction
1.1 The range and variety of craniosacral treatment - an overview
1.2 Origin and history
1.3 The craniosacral system
1.4 How the craniosacral system relates to other body systems
1.5 The craniosacral rhythm: An expression of primary respiration
1.6 The still point
1.7 Self-palpation of the body rhythms on the head, pelvis and thighs
1.8 Indications and contraindications
1.9 The efficiency of the craniosacral treatment: How many sessions at what time intervals?
1.10 Basic points before beginning treatment
1.11 The resource-oriented approach
1.12 The dialog prior to treatment
1.13 The treatment record
1.14 Position
1.15 Therapeutic dialog 1
1.16 Interactive work as the companion in the process
Section 2: Treatment and balancing of the craniosacral system
2.1 The art of gentle touch
2.2 Golden rules before you begin
2.3 Whole-body assessment
2.4 Release of the transverse layers of connective tissue
2.5 Inviting inducing still points
2.6 Self-treatment techniques for the head
2.7 Treating the head
2.8 Releasing the temporomandibular joints
2.9 The cranial vault hold: 'Listening to the cranial orchestra'
2.10 Harmonization and integration of head and torso
2.11 Supplementary treatment elements
2.12 Suggestions for short treatment sessions
2.13 Basic treatment for beginners
Section 3: Experiences from craniosacral therapy practice
3.1 Practice and experience
3.2 Stories from craniosacral therapy practice
3.3 Frequently asked questions and tips
Section 4: Waking the inner healer: The integration of body, mind and spirit
4.1 Neutral and stillness
4.2 The three-step healing process
4.3 The fulcrum
4.4 Sensations and emotions durign the session
4.5 How the client can support the session: Dedication to her own inner process
4.6 Cell memory, therapeutic pulse and entrapped energy
4.7 Unwinding
4.8 Treatment invovling several practitioners (multiple hands-on
4.9 Intention and thought power
4.10 Intuition
4.11 The therapeutic dialog 11: Dialog, imagination adn mental pictures
4.12 Treatment continues to take effect after the session
4.13 Intensification of symptoms due to re-organization
4.14 Guided meditation to increase CSF flow in the body
4.15 Self-treatment techniques for the torso
Section 5: Advance treatment
5.1 Basic treatment for advanced practiioners
5.2 Taking treatment further
5.3 Advanced self-treatment techniques
Section 6: Further applications
6.1 Pregnancy and childbirth
6.2 Treating children
6.3 Tooth and jaw problems
6.4 Accidents and illnesses
6.5 Shock, trauma, and post-traumatic stress syndrome
6.6 Combination with methods of allopathic and energymedicine
6.7 Treating animals
6.8 Concluding remarks
Appendices
Craniosacral treatment record
A list of indications
Glossary
Further reading
Contact address and useful websites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 15th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060717