Craniofacial Development, Volume 115

Dr. Yang Chai is the George and MaryLou Boone Professor at the University of Southern California. He serves as the Director of the Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Associate Dean of Research at the Ostrow School of Dentistry University of Southern California. He is most noted for his research on the molecular regulation of cranial neural crest cells during craniofacial development and malformations. Over the years, his laboratory has developed multiple genetically engineered mouse models in order to investigate how craniofacial organs, such as tooth, palate, mandible, maxilla, tongue and calvaria are formed and how tissue-tissue interactions control patterning and morphogenesis. He is also interested in stem cells and craniofacial tissue regeneration. More recently, his laboratory has significantly expanded their effort in linking animal models with human birth defects and has successfully rescued craniofacial malformations by manipulating signaling pathways during embryogenesis.

Dr. Chai has authored more than 120 scientific papers and numerous book chapters. His work has earned him multiple awards including the 2011 IADR (International Association of Dental Research) Distinguished Scientist Award. He is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS). He serves on the editorial board of Developmental Biology and Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. He also serves on the Board of Scientific Counselors at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, National Institute of Health. He also serves on NIH study sections and reviews grant applications for the Welcome Trust and other international research organizations. Dr. Chai earned a DMD degree from Peking University School of Stomatology as well as DDS and PhD in Craniofacial Biology from the University of Southern California.