Craniofacial Development, Volume 115
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Craniofacial Development
- Chapter One: Craniofacial Muscle Development
- Abstract
- 1 Head Muscle Formation and Heterogeneity: Extraocular Muscles, Pharyngeal Mesoderm, and Neck Muscles
- 2 Overlap Between Cardiac and Pharyngeal Muscle Progenitors
- 3 FGF–ERK Signaling During Myogenesis
- 4 Head Muscle Regeneration
- Chapter Two: Mandible and Tongue Development
- Abstract
- 1 Early Development of the Mandibular Arch
- 2 Mandibular Bone Development
- 3 Tongue Development
- 4 Evolution of the Mandible and Tongue
- 5 Mechanical Relationship Between the Mandible and Tongue
- 6 Stem Cells in Mandible and Tongue Regeneration
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Palatogenesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Regulation of Palatal Shelf Growth and Patterning
- 3 Proper Periderm Differentiation Is Critical for Normal Palatogenesis
- 4 Palatal Fusion: Formation and Dissolution of the Intershelf Epithelial Seam by Cell Convergence and Extrusion
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Genetic Influences on Temporomandibular Joint Development and Growth
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Normal Morphogenesis and Cell Biology of the TMJ
- 3 Genes That Affect Mandibular Condylar Cartilage
- 4 Genes Affecting the Mandibular Fossa
- 5 Genes Affecting the Articular Disc and Joint Cavitation
- 6 Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Regulatory Mechanisms Driving Salivary Gland Organogenesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Regulation of Branching Morphogenesis
- 3 SMG Innervation
- 4 Stem/Progenitor Cells
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: The Development of the Calvarial Bones and Sutures and the Pathophysiology of Craniosynostosis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Early Development
- 3 Calvarial Suture Development and the Pathophysiology of Craniosynostosis
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Tissue Interactions Regulating Tooth Development and Renewal
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Epithelial–Mesenchymal Tissue Interactions Regulating Tooth Initiation and Morphogenesis
- 3 Epithelial–Mesenchymal Interactions Regulating Dentin and Enamel Formation
- 4 Epithelial–Mesenchymal Interactions Regulating Stem Cells in Continuously Growing Mouse Incisors
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eight: Stem Cells in Tooth Development, Growth, Repair, and Regeneration
- Abstract
- 1 Stem Cells in Tooth Development
- 2 Stem Cells in Dentin Repair: Tertiary Dentinogenesis
- 3 The Continuously Growing Incisor
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Development and Integration of the Ear
- Abstract
- 1 Function and Anatomy of the Mammalian Ear
- 2 Development of the Pharyngeal Apparatus
- 3 Development of the Middle Ear
- 4 Development of the External Ear
- 5 Development of the Inner Ear
- 6 Mechanism and Defects of Integration During Development
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Ten: Zebrafish Craniofacial Development: A Window into Early Patterning
- Abstract
- 1 Zebrafish Craniofacial Anatomy
- 2 Imaging Craniofacial Development
- 3 Genetic Analyses of Craniofacial Development
- 4 Future Directions
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Eleven: Regulation of Jaw Length During Development, Disease, and Evolution
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: On Being the Right Jaw Size During Development and Evolution
- 2 Part 1: Early Determinants of Jaw Length
- 3 Part 2: Determinates of Jaw Length During Skeletal Differentiation
- 4 Part 3: Determinates of Jaw Length During Late-Stage Growth
- Chapter Twelve: Facial Morphogenesis: Physical and Molecular Interactions Between the Brain and the Face
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Relationship Between the Brain and the Face
- 3 Implications for Structural Diseases of the Face
- 4 The Role of Brain–Face Interactions in Generating Evolutionary Variation
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Thirteen: Developmental Plasticity of Patterned and Regenerating Oral Organs
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and Background
- 2 The Continuum of Oral Organ Patterning and Regeneration
- 3 The Plasticity of Stem-Based Organ Regeneration
- 4 Cichlids Combine the Features of Renewing and Replacing Oral Organ Systems
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Fourteen: Regulating Craniofacial Development at the 3′ End: MicroRNAs and Their Function in Facial Morphogenesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Craniofacial Development: Cell Types and Tissue Interactions
- 3 miRNA Biogenesis, Structure, and Function
- 4 miR-140: The First Individual miRNA Associated with Facial Morphogenesis
- 5 miRNA Function in Craniofacial Development—Lessons from Deletion of Dicer1
- 6 The miR-17~ 92 Family: Complex and Compensating Actions During Vertebrate Development
- 7 miRNA Regulation of Bone and Cartilage Development
- 8 miRNAs and Odontogenesis
- 9 miRNAs and Salivary Gland Development
- 10 miRNAs: A Potential Tool for Correcting Craniofacial Defects
- 11 Summary
- Chapter Fifteen: Transcription Factors in Craniofacial Development: From Receptor Signaling to Transcriptional and Epigenetic Regulation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Signaling Pathways Regulating Craniofacial Development
- 3 Families of Transcription Factors
- 4 Questions for the Future
- Chapter Sixteen: Mouse Models of Rare Craniofacial Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ribosomopathies
- 3 Ciliopathies
- 4 Syngnathia
- 5 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seventeen: From Bench to Bedside and Back: Improving Diagnosis and Treatment of Craniofacial Malformations Utilizing Animal Models
- Abstract
- 1 Models to Uncover Genetics of Cleft Lip and Palate
- 2 Treacher Collins: Proof of Concept of a Nonsurgical Therapeutic for a Craniofacial Syndrome
- 3 RASopathies: Understanding and Developing Treatment for Syndromes of the RAS Pathway
- 4 Craniosynostosis: Pursuing Genetic and Pharmaceutical Alternatives to Surgical Treatment
- 5 XLHED: Developing Treatment Based on Knowledge Gained from Mouse and Canine Models
- 6 Concluding Thoughts
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eighteen: Signaling Pathways in Craniofacial Development: Insights from Rare Skeletal Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Rare Skeletal Disorders and Their Classification
- 2 Building the Skeleton
- 3 Signaling Pathways in Skeletal Development and Their Associated Skeletal Disorders
- 4 Hedgehog
- 5 Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein
- 6 WNT
- 7 NOTCH
- 8 Transforming Growth Factor Beta Superfamily
- 9 Fibroblast Growth Factor
- 10 Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nineteen: Clinical and Genomic Approaches for the Diagnosis of Craniofacial Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Clinical Evaluation and Dysmorphology
- 3 Chromosomal Aberrations
- 4 Evolution of Copy Number Detection
- 5 Single-Candidate Gene and Panel-Based Testing
- 6 Next-Generation Sequencing
- 7 Whole-Exome Sequencing and Whole-Genome Sequencing
- 8 Future Perspectives
- Chapter Twenty: Morphometrics, 3D Imaging, and Craniofacial Development
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Morphometrics and Morphospaces
- 3 Approaches to Morphometrics
- 4 Landmarks and Homology
- 5 Quantifying Variation
- 6 3D Imaging for Morphometrics
- 7 Future Directions—Integrating Molecular and Anatomical Imaging
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Twenty-one: Imaging the Cell and Molecular Dynamics of Craniofacial Development: Challenges and New Opportunities in Imaging Developmental Tissue Patterning
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Challenge of Temporal and Spatial Scales in Imaging of Craniofacial Development
- 3 Perspective
Description
Craniofacial Development, the latest volume of Current Topics in Developmental Biology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
This volume covers research methods in Craniofacial Development, and includes sections on such topics as microRNAs in craniofacial development and epigenetic regulation in craniofacial development.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive book on craniofacial development and tissue regeneration
- Authored by leading experts in this field
- Carefully organized to cover an array of topics critical in helping readers learn the most important aspects of craniofacial development and tissue regeneration
Readership
People who work on craniofacial development and tissue regeneration (researchers, instructors, and clinicians).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 13th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124166110
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124081413
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
About the Serial Volume Editors
Yang Chai Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Yang Chai is the George and MaryLou Boone Professor at the University of Southern California. He serves as the Director of the Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Associate Dean of Research at the Ostrow School of Dentistry University of Southern California. He is most noted for his research on the molecular regulation of cranial neural crest cells during craniofacial development and malformations. Over the years, his laboratory has developed multiple genetically engineered mouse models in order to investigate how craniofacial organs, such as tooth, palate, mandible, maxilla, tongue and calvaria are formed and how tissue-tissue interactions control patterning and morphogenesis. He is also interested in stem cells and craniofacial tissue regeneration. More recently, his laboratory has significantly expanded their effort in linking animal models with human birth defects and has successfully rescued craniofacial malformations by manipulating signaling pathways during embryogenesis.
Dr. Chai has authored more than 120 scientific papers and numerous book chapters. His work has earned him multiple awards including the 2011 IADR (International Association of Dental Research) Distinguished Scientist Award. He is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS). He serves on the editorial board of Developmental Biology and Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. He also serves on the Board of Scientific Counselors at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, National Institute of Health. He also serves on NIH study sections and reviews grant applications for the Welcome Trust and other international research organizations. Dr. Chai earned a DMD degree from Peking University School of Stomatology as well as DDS and PhD in Craniofacial Biology from the University of Southern California.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA