Craniofacial Anatomy and Forensic Identification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128092880

Craniofacial Anatomy and Forensic Identification

1st Edition

Authors: Gloria Nusse
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128092880
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 400
Description

Our bodies are recording devices for what happens to us physically throughout our lives, illustrated by the simple appearance of scars from injuries sustained years, if not decades ago. They also tell us how we used our joints as children and adults; how our bodies conform to the environment we live in. By examining and observing these key clues a forensic artist can reveal the unique character and tale of a person’s life and death.

The Anatomical Biography covers all aspects of facial reconstruction and anatomy of the body including post cranial, facial expression, anatomical basis for facial development, innervations and effects of life and muscle movement. Written by a world renowned Forensic Artist with decades of experience as an artist and as a professor.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively addresses the history of facial reconstruction, facial development, muscle movements, taphonomy, post cranial reconstruction utilized by Forensic Artists and Forensic Anthropologists
  • Demonstrates techniques in mold making, 3-d laser printing, and sculpting to bring the body to life
  • Includes images from cadaver labs and recent case studies
  • Written by a world renowned Forensic Artist with decades of experience as an artist and as a professor

Readership

Forensic anthropologists, forensic artist, medico-legal professionals, forensic scientists. Graduate students, law enforcement agencies, and legal professionals

Table of Contents

1. History
2. The Anatomy of the Skull and Face
3. The Body in Death and What the Body Can Tell Us
4. Post Cranial Reconstruction
5. Mold Making and 3-D Laser Printing
6. Facial Features
7. Working with Clay and Other Materials and Drawing
8. Analysis of Artifacts Found
9. Hair and Makeup
10. Recognition

About the Author

Gloria Nusse

Gloria Nusse is a Scientific Sculptor with a Master’s degree in Biological Anthropology. She is also an anatomist and teaches human anatomy at San Francisco State University. She’s contributed to Forensic Art Essentials by Lois Gibson (Elsevier/Academic Press, 2008) and Broken Bones: Anthropological Analysis of Blunt Force Trauma edited by Vicki Wedel and Alison Galloway. Gloria is a member of the International Association of Forensic Identification, California State Coroners Association, and the Guild of Natural Science Illustrators. Her work has been featured on 48 Hours Mystery and America’s Most Wanted among other top-rated shows and publications. Her facial reconstruction work has helped to solve the identity of victims of homicide and suicide and aided in the personal identity of 16 unidentified remains. Her most recent reconstructions and publications include the reconstruction of a young man who lived 4000 years ago from Bahrain.

Affiliations and Expertise

Forensic Artist and Professor, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA, USA

