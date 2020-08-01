Craniofacial Anatomy and Forensic Identification

Our bodies are recording devices for what happens to us physically throughout our lives, illustrated by the simple appearance of scars from injuries sustained years, if not decades ago. They also tell us how we used our joints as children and adults; how our bodies conform to the environment we live in. By examining and observing these key clues a forensic artist can reveal the unique character and tale of a person’s life and death.

The Anatomical Biography covers all aspects of facial reconstruction and anatomy of the body including post cranial, facial expression, anatomical basis for facial development, innervations and effects of life and muscle movement. Written by a world renowned Forensic Artist with decades of experience as an artist and as a professor.