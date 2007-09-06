Cranial Osteopathic Biomechanics, Pathomechanics and Diagnostics for Practitioners
1st Edition
Authors: Alain Gehin
eBook ISBN: 9780702039393
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080451145
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th September 2007
Page Count: 212
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. The author’s numerous years of experience provide the back bone for this indispensable illustrated introduction to osteopathic manipulations of the skull. The aim of this book is to give the practitioner or the student of osteopathy the basic knowledge of biomechanics and cranial pathomechanics. These two subjects are at the heart of all diagnosis and provide the practitioner with the choice of techniques they will use.
