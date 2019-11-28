Cranial Nerve Stimulation in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael Ruckenstein and James G. Naples, is devoted to Cranial Nerve Stimulation in Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: History of Cranial Nerurostimulation; Social and Ethical Considerations in Cranial Nerve Implants; Concepts in Neural Stimulation; Central Effects of Cranial Nerve Stimulation; Special Considerations in Patients with Cranial Nerve Implants; CN I- Olfactory Nerve Stimulator; Cochlear Nerve: Cochlear Implant; Cochlear Nerve: Auditory Brainstem Implant; Vestibular Nerve: Vestibular Implant; CN X- Vagal Nerve Stimulator; CN X- Recurrent Laryngeal Nerve Stimulator; CN XII- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulator; and The Future of Cranial Nerve Stimulation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323710565
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323710572
About the Editors
Michael Ruckenstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA