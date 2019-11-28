Cranial Nerve Stimulation in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323710565, 9780323710572

Cranial Nerve Stimulation in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-2

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Ruckenstein James Naples
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323710565
eBook ISBN: 9780323710572
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Michael Ruckenstein and James G. Naples, is devoted to Cranial Nerve Stimulation in Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: History of Cranial Nerurostimulation; Social and Ethical Considerations in Cranial Nerve Implants; Concepts in Neural Stimulation; Central Effects of Cranial Nerve Stimulation; Special Considerations in Patients with Cranial Nerve Implants; CN I- Olfactory Nerve Stimulator; Cochlear Nerve: Cochlear Implant; Cochlear Nerve: Auditory Brainstem Implant; Vestibular Nerve: Vestibular Implant; CN X- Vagal Nerve Stimulator; CN X- Recurrent Laryngeal Nerve Stimulator; CN XII- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulator; and The Future of Cranial Nerve Stimulation.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323710565
eBook ISBN:
9780323710572

About the Editors

Michael Ruckenstein

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

James Naples

