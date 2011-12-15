Cranial Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs) and Cranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas (DAVFs), An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738960, 9781455742967

Cranial Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs) and Cranial Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas (DAVFs), An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Authors: Rafael Tamargo Judy Huang
eBook ISBN: 9781455742967
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738960
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Description

Guest Editors Rafael J. Tamargo and Judy Huang have focused on “Cranial Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs) and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas (DAVFs) in this issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America.  Articles in this issue include:  Arteriovenous Malformations: Epidemiology and Clinical Presentation; Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas: Epidemiology and Clinical Presentation; Historical Perspective of Treatments of Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas; Imaging of Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas; Classification Schemes for Arteriovenous Malformations; Classification Schemes for Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas; Acute Management of Ruptured Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas; Selection of Treatment Modalities or Observation of Arteriovenous Malformations; Selection of Treatment Modalities or Observation of Dural Arteriovenous Malformations; Surgical Treatment of Cranial Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas; Anesthesia Considerations and Intraoperative Monitoring During Surgery for Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas; Stereotactic Radiosurgery of Cranial Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas; Endovascular Treatment of Cranial Arteriovenous Malformations and Dural Arteriovenous Malformations; Occlusive Hyperemia Versus Normal Perfusion Pressure Breakthrough after Treatment of Cranial Arteriovenous Malformations; Vein of Galen Malformations: Epidemiology, Clinical Presentation, and Management; Carotid Cavernous Fistulas: Epidemiology, Clinical Presentation, and Management.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742967
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738960

About the Authors

Rafael Tamargo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

Judy Huang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

