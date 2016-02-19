Crane Handbook
1st Edition
Crane Handbook offers extensive advice on how to properly handle a crane. The handbook highlights various safety requirements and rules. The aim of the book is to improve the readers' crane operating skills, which could eventually make the book a standard working guide for training operators. The handbook first reminds the readers that the machine should be carefully tested by a regulatory board before use. The text then notes that choosing the right crane for a particular job is vital and explains why this is the case. It then discusses how well-equipped and durable the crane should be. The next chapters talk about the crane's operating controls; each control is identified and explained. The book lists the requirements that the crane must meet, while the final chapters explore proper set-up, maintenance, and precautions. The text is a very helpful reference for crane operators, owners, and contractors and could be of interest to casual readers as well.
Part I Mobile Cranes
1. Machine Selection and Equipment Requirements
Machine Selection
Equipment Requirements
2. Inspection and Examination, Testing and Maintenance
Inspection and Examination
Testing
Maintenance
3. Machine Assembly and Set-up
4. Operating Procedures and Precautions
Management Responsibilities
Operator's Responsibilities
General Operating Requirements
Part 2 Tower Cranes
5. Machine Selection and Equipment Requirements
Machine Selection
Equipment Requirements
6. Inspection and Examination, Testing and Maintenance
Inspection and Examination
Testing
Maintenance
7. Erection, Climbing, Dismantling and Transport
Erection
Climbing
Dismantling
Transportation the Crane
8. Operating Procedures and Precautions
Management Responsibilities
Operator's Responsibilities
General Operating Requirements
Appendices
A British Standards and Principal Statutory Requirements
B HSE Area Offices and Other Addresses
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
- Published:
- 24th March 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144535