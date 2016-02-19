Crane Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408004459, 9781483144535

Crane Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: D. E. Dickie
Editors: Douglas Short
Description

Crane Handbook offers extensive advice on how to properly handle a crane. The handbook highlights various safety requirements and rules. The aim of the book is to improve the readers' crane operating skills, which could eventually make the book a standard working guide for training operators. The handbook first reminds the readers that the machine should be carefully tested by a regulatory board before use. The text then notes that choosing the right crane for a particular job is vital and explains why this is the case. It then discusses how well-equipped and durable the crane should be. The next chapters talk about the crane's operating controls; each control is identified and explained. The book lists the requirements that the crane must meet, while the final chapters explore proper set-up, maintenance, and precautions. The text is a very helpful reference for crane operators, owners, and contractors and could be of interest to casual readers as well.

Table of Contents


Part I Mobile Cranes

1. Machine Selection and Equipment Requirements

Machine Selection

Equipment Requirements

2. Inspection and Examination, Testing and Maintenance

Inspection and Examination

Testing

Maintenance

3. Machine Assembly and Set-up

4. Operating Procedures and Precautions

Management Responsibilities

Operator's Responsibilities

General Operating Requirements

Part 2 Tower Cranes

5. Machine Selection and Equipment Requirements

Machine Selection

Equipment Requirements

6. Inspection and Examination, Testing and Maintenance

Inspection and Examination

Testing

Maintenance

7. Erection, Climbing, Dismantling and Transport

Erection

Climbing

Dismantling

Transportation the Crane

8. Operating Procedures and Precautions

Management Responsibilities

Operator's Responsibilities

General Operating Requirements

Appendices

A British Standards and Principal Statutory Requirements

B HSE Area Offices and Other Addresses

