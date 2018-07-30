Craig’s Restorative Dental Materials: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Craig's Restorative Dental Materials
Description
Master the use of dental materials with this all-in-one guide to restorative materials and procedures! Craig’s Restorative Dental Materials, First South Asia Edition covers everything you need to know to understand the science of selecting dental materials when designing and fabricating restorations. It begins with fundamentals and moves on to advanced skills in the manipulation of dental materials, providing insight on the latest advances and research along the way. From an expert author team led by Ronald Sakaguchi, this comprehensive resource is considered to be the standard in the field of dental restorations.
Key Features
Clear, design-focused approach provides an essential understanding of the fast-changing field of restorative dental materials. Comprehensive coverage ranges from fundamental concepts to advanced skills, detailing everything you need to know to select dental materials when designing and fabricating restorations. More than 300 full-color illustrations show clinical detail with clarity and realism. Logical organization arranges chapters by major clinical procedures. Practical examples show the fundamental properties and characteristics of materials and demonstrate how basic principles relate to clinical applications.
Table of Contents
1. Role and Significance of Restorative Dental Materials
2. The Oral Environment
3. Materials-Centered Treatment Design
4. Fundamentals of Materials Science
5. Testing of Dental Materials and Biomechanics
6. Biocompatibility and Tissue Reaction to Biomaterials
7. General Classes of Biomaterials
8. Preventative and Intermediary Materials
9. Restorative Materials: Resin Composites and Polymers
10. Restorative Materials: Metals
11. Restorative Materials: Ceramics
12. Restorative Materials: Impression and Casting
13. Materials for Adhesion and Luting
14. Digital Imaging and Processing for Restorations
15. Dental and Orofacial Implants
16. Tissue Engineering
Appendix: Conversion of Units
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 30th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131255070
About the Author
Ronald Sakaguchi
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean for Technology and Innovation, Professor, Biomaterials & Biomechanics, Department of Restorative Dentistry, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, USA
John Powers
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President and Editor, The Dental Advisor, Dental Consultants, Inc., Ann Arbor, Michigan; Professor of Oral Biomaterials, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials, University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, Texas
Jack Ferracane
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Restorative Dentistry School of Dentistry Oregon Health & Science University Portland, Oregon