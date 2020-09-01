Crack Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128215043

Crack Control

1st Edition

Using Fracture Theory to Create Tough New Materials

Authors: Kevin Kendall
Paperback ISBN: 9780128215043
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 220
Description

Crack Control: Using Fracture Theory to Create Tough New Materials goes beyond just trying to understand the origin of cracks and fracture in materials by also providing readers with the knowledge and techniques required to stop cracks at the nano- and micro-levels, covering the fundamentals of crack propagation, prevention, and healing. The book starts by providing a concise foundational overview of cracks and fracture mechanics, then looks at real-life ways that new tougher materials have been developed via crack inhibition. Topics such as crack equilibrium, stress criterion, and stress equations are then outlined, as are methods for inventing new crack-resistant materials. The importance of crack healing is emphasized and cracks that grow under tension, bending, compression, crazing, and adhesion are discussed at length as well

Key Features

  • Provides a better understanding of crack formation in various materials allowing for more efficient investigations of crack-based material or structural failure
  • Demonstrates how to prevent cracks by arresting them at the nano- and micro-levels
  • Looks at methods for developing new tougher and stronger materials through crack inhibition
  • Emphasizes the importance of crack healing and explains crack stopping through changing the peel shape in various ways

Readership

Academic researchers in the field of mechanical engineering and materials science; practicing mechanical engineers and materials scientists. Mechanical engineering and materials science postgrad students

Table of Contents

  1. Cracks: A Century of Tough New Materials
    2. Using the Griffith Idea to Invent a New Material
    3. Cracking Observations; Cracking Equilibrium
    4. Bending History
    5. Improving Fracture Mechanics
    6. Crack Equations
    7. Laminates
    8. Inventing a Tough New Material' The Future of Cracks

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128215043

About the Author

Kevin Kendall

Professor Kendall was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 1993, following more than two

decades of advancing research in fuel cells and materials. Previously, he has worked at the University of

Keele and Akron University, and has worked in research at Joseph Lucas, British Railways and ICI.

Professor Kendall is especially noted in the USA where his patents on microtubular SOFCs have been

exploited by two companies (Acumentrics and Nanodynamics) which have since received about 30M$ of

funding for product development. He is also the founder and chief of the Birmingham start-up company.

Adelan which specializes in SOFC technology. He received the Award for Excellence of the American

Adhesion Society in 1999, one of only three Britons ever to achieve this, and was awarded the Wake

medal for adhesion in 2005.

He is Fellow of the Royal Society, Fellow of the Institute of Physics, Member of the Institute of Materials,

Editorial board member for J Adhesion & Adhesives, member of the Hooke Committee of Royal Society

and is Secretary of the Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Centre. His research specializations include fuel cell

science and technology, especially for domestic houses, and Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs). He runs the

major SOFC conference in the UK and is also on the Grove and Fuel Cell Forum conference committees.

His current research projects include; collaboration with Adelan Ltd on fuel cell development, the

REALSOFC European project, collaboration with Shell on fuel reforming and a project with Baxi on

implementation of fuel cell systems in domestic houses.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK

