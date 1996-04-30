Crack Arrest Concepts for Failure Prevention and Life Extension - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732643

Crack Arrest Concepts for Failure Prevention and Life Extension

1st Edition

Authors: Gyoujin Cho
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732643
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 1996
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
274.54
233.36
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Introduction to crack arrest concepts; Section 2 Recent trends in crack arrest research; Section 3 Application of crack arrest concepts.

Description

The proceedings of a seminar held at TWI in September, 1995, focusing on crack arrest philosophy which aknowledges that a brittle crack is arrested when it emerges from the critical region. Papers from prestigious researchers presented a critique and assessment of the theory and its application under: Introduction to crack arrest concepts; Recent trends in crack arrest research; Application of crack arrest concepts.

Readership

Professionals and academics

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781855732643

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Gyoujin Cho Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.