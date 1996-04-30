Crack Arrest Concepts for Failure Prevention and Life Extension
1st Edition
Authors: Gyoujin Cho
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732643
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 1996
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents
Section 1 Introduction to crack arrest concepts; Section 2 Recent trends in crack arrest research; Section 3 Application of crack arrest concepts.
Description
The proceedings of a seminar held at TWI in September, 1995, focusing on crack arrest philosophy which aknowledges that a brittle crack is arrested when it emerges from the critical region. Papers from prestigious researchers presented a critique and assessment of the theory and its application under: Introduction to crack arrest concepts; Recent trends in crack arrest research; Application of crack arrest concepts.
