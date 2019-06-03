Cowell and Tyler's Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat
5th Edition
Description
Long-trusted in the field, Cowell & Tyler’s Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat, 5th Edition is the complete resource for helping you learn the necessary skills to diagnosis and treat dogs and cats. This essential clinical reference includes detailed illustrations to help you quickly and accurately build a treatment plan for hundreds of medical diagnoses. Microscopic evaluation techniques and interpretation guidelines for organ tissue, blood, and other body fluid specimens provide a basic understanding of sample collection and specimen preparation. In addition, algorithms are generously distributed throughout the text, helping you evaluate various cytologic preparations. Written by a team of experts, this fifth edition includes over 150 new, high-resolution photomicrographs and histopathology images, and a new chapter covering the Female Reproductive Tract. Additionally, an Expert Consult website features the entire text plus an electronic atlas with more than 1,000 full-color photomicrographs depicting abnormalities within each blood cell line!
Key Features
- UPDATED! Revised chapters throughout the text give you the most complete and up-to-date coverage of recently recognized conditions, new terminology, and new procedures.
- Coverage of the basics of specimen collection, preparation, microscopic evaluation, and interpretation for organ tissues, blood, and other body fluids saves you time by having comprehensive information in one all-inclusive resource.
- Detailed instructions for submission and transport of samples as well as culture and commercial laboratory interpretation guide you through in-house laboratory evaluation.
- User-friendly, easy-to-follow algorithms and tables facilitate quick access to necessary information and guide you to the most accurate cytologic diagnosis.
- Over 1,300 vivid, high-resolution images let users zoom in to help identify normal vs. abnormal cells, enabling you to make accurate diagnoses.
- Contributions from nearly 50 academic and diagnostic laboratory experts provide you with the best and most current information available.
Table of Contents
- Sample Collection and Preparation
2. Cell Types and Criteria of Malignancy
3. Selected Infectious Agents
4. Round Cells
5. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Lesions
6. Subcutaneous Glandular Tissue: Mammary, Salivary, Thyroid, and Parathyroid
7. Nasal Exudates and Masses
8. Oropharynx and Tonsils
9. Eyes and Associated Structures
10. External Ear Canal
11. The Lymph Nodes
12. Synovial Fluid Analysis
13. The Musculoskeletal System
14. Cerebrospinal Fluid and Central Nervous System Cytology
15. Effusions: Abdominal, Thoracic, and Pericardial
16. Transtracheal and Bronchoalveolar Washes
17. The Lung and Intrathoracic Structures
18. The Gastrointestinal Tract
19. The Pancreas
20. The Liver
21. The Spleen
22. The Kidneys
23. Examination of Urinary Sediment
24. The Male Reproductive Tract: Prostate, Testes, Penis, and Semen
25. The Female Reproductive Tract
26. Peripheral Blood Smears
27. The Bone Marrow
28. The Adrenal Gland
29. Immunocytochemistry
30. Flow Cytometry
31. Molecular Methods in Lymphoid Malignancies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 3rd June 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533089
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323533140
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323676878
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323683036
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533126
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533096
About the Author
Amy Valenciano
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Clinical Pathologist IDEXX Reference Laboratories Dallas, Texas
Rick Cowell
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Clinical Pathologist, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Stillwater, OK