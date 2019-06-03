Cowell and Tyler's Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323533140, 9780323533089

Cowell and Tyler's Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat

5th Edition

Authors: Amy Valenciano Rick Cowell
eBook ISBN: 9780323533089
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323533140
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323676878
eBook ISBN: 9780323683036
eBook ISBN: 9780323533126
eBook ISBN: 9780323533096
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd June 2019
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Long-trusted in the field, Cowell & Tyler’s Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat, 5th Edition is the complete resource for helping you learn the necessary skills to diagnosis and treat dogs and cats. This essential clinical reference includes detailed illustrations to help you quickly and accurately build a treatment plan for hundreds of medical diagnoses. Microscopic evaluation techniques and interpretation guidelines for organ tissue, blood, and other body fluid specimens provide a basic understanding of sample collection and specimen preparation. In addition, algorithms are generously distributed throughout the text, helping you evaluate various cytologic preparations. Written by a team of experts, this fifth edition includes over 150 new, high-resolution photomicrographs and histopathology images, and a new chapter covering the Female Reproductive Tract. Additionally, an Expert Consult website features the entire text plus an electronic atlas with more than 1,000 full-color photomicrographs depicting abnormalities within each blood cell line!

Key Features

  •  UPDATED! Revised chapters throughout the text give you the most complete and up-to-date coverage of recently recognized conditions, new terminology, and new procedures.
  • Coverage of the basics of specimen collection, preparation, microscopic evaluation, and interpretation for organ tissues, blood, and other body fluids saves you time by having comprehensive information in one all-inclusive resource.
  • Detailed instructions for submission and transport of samples as well as culture and commercial laboratory interpretation guide you through in-house laboratory evaluation.
  • User-friendly, easy-to-follow algorithms and tables facilitate quick access to necessary information and guide you to the most accurate cytologic diagnosis.
  • Over 1,300 vivid, high-resolution images let users zoom in to help identify normal vs. abnormal cells, enabling you to make accurate diagnoses.
  • Contributions from nearly 50 academic and diagnostic laboratory experts provide you with the best and most current information available.

Table of Contents

  1. Sample Collection and Preparation
    2. Cell Types and Criteria of Malignancy
    3. Selected Infectious Agents
    4. Round Cells
    5. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Lesions
    6. Subcutaneous Glandular Tissue: Mammary, Salivary, Thyroid, and Parathyroid
    7. Nasal Exudates and Masses
    8. Oropharynx and Tonsils
    9. Eyes and Associated Structures
    10. External Ear Canal
    11. The Lymph Nodes
    12. Synovial Fluid Analysis
    13. The Musculoskeletal System
    14. Cerebrospinal Fluid and Central Nervous System Cytology
    15. Effusions: Abdominal, Thoracic, and Pericardial
    16. Transtracheal and Bronchoalveolar Washes
    17. The Lung and Intrathoracic Structures
    18. The Gastrointestinal Tract
    19. The Pancreas
    20. The Liver
    21. The Spleen
    22. The Kidneys
    23. Examination of Urinary Sediment
    24. The Male Reproductive Tract: Prostate, Testes, Penis, and Semen
    25. The Female Reproductive Tract
    26. Peripheral Blood Smears
    27. The Bone Marrow
    28. The Adrenal Gland
    29. Immunocytochemistry
    30. Flow Cytometry
    31. Molecular Methods in Lymphoid Malignancies

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323533089
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323533140
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323676878
eBook ISBN:
9780323683036
eBook ISBN:
9780323533126
eBook ISBN:
9780323533096

About the Author

Amy Valenciano

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Pathologist IDEXX Reference Laboratories Dallas, Texas

Rick Cowell

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Pathologist, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Stillwater, OK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.