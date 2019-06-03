Cowell and Tyler's Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat

Long-trusted in the field, Cowell & Tyler’s Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat, 5th Edition is the complete resource for helping you learn the necessary skills to diagnosis and treat dogs and cats. This essential clinical reference includes detailed illustrations to help you quickly and accurately build a treatment plan for hundreds of medical diagnoses. Microscopic evaluation techniques and interpretation guidelines for organ tissue, blood, and other body fluid specimens provide a basic understanding of sample collection and specimen preparation. In addition, algorithms are generously distributed throughout the text, helping you evaluate various cytologic preparations. Written by a team of experts, this fifth edition includes over 150 new, high-resolution photomicrographs and histopathology images, and a new chapter covering the Female Reproductive Tract. Additionally, an Expert Consult website features the entire text plus an electronic atlas with more than 1,000 full-color photomicrographs depicting abnormalities within each blood cell line!