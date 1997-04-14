Covering Codes, Volume 54
1st Edition
Description
The problems of constructing covering codes and of estimating their parameters are the main concern of this book. It provides a unified account of the most recent theory of covering codes and shows how a number of mathematical and engineering issues are related to covering problems.
Scientists involved in discrete mathematics, combinatorics, computer science, information theory, geometry, algebra or number theory will find the book of particular significance. It is designed both as an introductory textbook for the beginner and as a reference book for the expert mathematician and engineer.
A number of unsolved problems suitable for research projects are also discussed.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 541
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1997
- Published:
- 14th April 1997
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530079
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444825117
About the Authors
G. Cohen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
ENST, Dépt. Informatique, Paris, France
I. Honkala Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Turku, Department of Mathematics, Turku, Finland
S. Litsyn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Tel Aviv University, Department of Electrical Engineering Systems, Ramat Aviv, Israel
A. Lobstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
ENST, Dépt. Informatique, Paris, France