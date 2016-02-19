Coursebook for Economics
2nd Edition
Private and Public Choice
Coursebook for Economics: Private and Public Choice contains questions and problems dealing with market decisions, market process, taxes, government spending. The book is designed to help students using the textbook "Economics: Private and Public Choice, Second Edition." The text also provides a section on "Problems and Projects" which emphasizes mechanics and economic reasoning with case-study type problems, report preparation, or economic data presentation for hypothesis development. The book also provides "complex application"-type problems which can be solved by the student's utilization of economic principles to realistic situations. The text showcases selected articles in the section "Perspectives in Economics" to expand on important concepts, to explain historical viewpoints, as well as to offer original ideas of current influential economists. Among the articles are: "How Government Profits from Inflation;" "The Awful Year Inflation Ran Wild;" "How the Federal Reserve Decides How Much Money to Put into the Economy;" and "The Roller-Coaster Income Tax." The book is suitable for students of economics and business, sociologists, general readers interested in real-world economics, and policy makers involved in national economic development.
Table of Contents
Preface
To the Instructor
Chapter 1 The Economic Approach
Perspectives in Economics: What Is Seen and What Is Not Seen
Chapter 2 Some Tools of the Economist
Perspectives in Economics: Economics by Any Other Name
Chapter 3 Market Decisions and the Market Process
Perspectives in Economics: Moonshiners in the South Find Sales Are Down As Their Costs Go Up
Chapter 4 A Bird's-Eye View of the Public Sector
Perspectives in Economics: Why Politicians Won't Cut Taxes
Chapter 5 Taxes and Government Spending
Perspectives in Economics: How Government Profits from Inflation
Chapter 6 Taking the Nation's Economic Pulse
Perspectives in Economics: GNP: Pluses and Minuses
Chapter 7 Unemployment, Inflation, and Business Cycles
Perspectives in Economics: The Awful Year Inflation Ran Wild
Chapter 8 Aggregate Equilibrium and a Simple Keynesian Model
Perspectives in Economics: The Wizard Who Oversimplified: A Fable
Chapter 9 The Multiplier, the Accelerator and a Keynesian View of the Business Cycle
Perspectives in Economics: The Impact of Keynes and the General Theory
Chapter 10 Fiscal Policy
Perspectives in Economics: To Balance or Not to Balance
Chapter 11 Money and the Banking System
Perspectives in Economics: How the Federal Reserve Decides How Much Money to Put into the Economy
Chapter 12 Money, Employment, Inflation, and a More Complete Keynesian Model
Perspectives in Economics: Another Great Depression?
Chapter 13 The Monetarist Challenge to the Keynesian View
Perspectives in Economics: The Shift toward Monetarism
Chapter 14 Unemployment, Inflation, and the Limits of Macropolicy
Perspectives in Economics: How Expectations Defeat Economic Policy
Chapter 15 Instability, Stagflation, and the Direction of Macroeconomics
Perspectives in Economics: The Employment-Unemployment Riddle
Perspectives in Economics: An Anti-Inflation Plan to Induce More Restraint on Wages and Price
Chapter 16 Demand and Consumer Choice
Perspectives in Economics: Fare Rise Hits Buses Harder Than Subway, M.T.A. Says
Chapter 17 Costs and Producer Decisions
Perspectives in Economics: On Average and Marginal Cost
Chapter 18 The Firm Under Pure Competition
Perspectives in Economics: The Economic Organization of a Prison Camp
Chapter 19 Monopolistic Competition, Product Differentiation, and Low Barriers to Entry
Chapter 20 Monopoly and High Barriers to Entry
Perspectives in Economics: The Parable of the Parking Lots
Perspectives in Economics: Competition and Monopoly
Chapter 21 Oligopoly and the World of Big Business
Perspectives in Economics: Capitalism, Big Business, and the Process of Creative Destruction
Chapter 22 Business Structure, Competition, and Public Policy
Perspectives in Economics: Conversation with an Inconvenient Economist
Chapter 23 The Supply and Demand of Productive Resources
Chapter 24 Earnings, Skill Acquisition, and the Job Market
Perspectives in Economics: Labor Market Myths
Perspectives in Economics: Legislating Unemployment
Chapter 25 Capital, Interest, and Profit
Perspectives in Economics: Round About Methods of Production
Chapter 26 Union Power—A Shield or a Threat?
Perspectives in Economics: Unions: Scapegoat for Inflation
Chapter 27 Inequality, Income Mobility, and the Battle Against Poverty
Perspectives in Economics: The Roller Coaster Income Tax
Chapter 28 Employment Discrimination and the Earnings of Blacks and Women
Perspectives in Economics: After Shrinking, the Gap Widens Again between Black and White Family Income
Chapter 29 The Energy Market
Perspectives in Economics: What Must Be Done
Chapter 30 Problem Areas for the Market
Perspectives in Economics: The Concept of Public Goods
Chapter 31 Public Choice and Gaining from Government
Perspectives in Economics: The Public Use of Private Interest
Chapter 32 The Economics of Government Failure
Perspectives in Economics: Doing More with Less
Perspectives in Economics: The Case for User Fees
Chapter 33 Gaining from International Trade
Perspectives in Economics: Unfair Competition with the Sun
Perspectives in Economics: A Loaf of Bread for a Jug of Wine
Chapter 34 International Finance and Balance of Payments
Perspectives in Economics: Lessons of History for OPEC
Chapter 35 Economic Development and the Growth of Income
Chapter 36 Comparative Economic Systems
Perspectives in Economics: Russia's Economic Planning Shift
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264349