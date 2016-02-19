Coursebook for Economics: Private and Public Choice contains questions and problems dealing with market decisions, market process, taxes, government spending. The book is designed to help students using the textbook "Economics: Private and Public Choice, Second Edition." The text also provides a section on "Problems and Projects" which emphasizes mechanics and economic reasoning with case-study type problems, report preparation, or economic data presentation for hypothesis development. The book also provides "complex application"-type problems which can be solved by the student's utilization of economic principles to realistic situations. The text showcases selected articles in the section "Perspectives in Economics" to expand on important concepts, to explain historical viewpoints, as well as to offer original ideas of current influential economists. Among the articles are: "How Government Profits from Inflation;" "The Awful Year Inflation Ran Wild;" "How the Federal Reserve Decides How Much Money to Put into the Economy;" and "The Roller-Coaster Income Tax." The book is suitable for students of economics and business, sociologists, general readers interested in real-world economics, and policy makers involved in national economic development.

Table of Contents



Preface

To the Instructor

Chapter 1 The Economic Approach

Perspectives in Economics: What Is Seen and What Is Not Seen

Chapter 2 Some Tools of the Economist

Perspectives in Economics: Economics by Any Other Name

Chapter 3 Market Decisions and the Market Process

Perspectives in Economics: Moonshiners in the South Find Sales Are Down As Their Costs Go Up

Chapter 4 A Bird's-Eye View of the Public Sector

Perspectives in Economics: Why Politicians Won't Cut Taxes

Chapter 5 Taxes and Government Spending

Perspectives in Economics: How Government Profits from Inflation

Chapter 6 Taking the Nation's Economic Pulse

Perspectives in Economics: GNP: Pluses and Minuses

Chapter 7 Unemployment, Inflation, and Business Cycles

Perspectives in Economics: The Awful Year Inflation Ran Wild

Chapter 8 Aggregate Equilibrium and a Simple Keynesian Model

Perspectives in Economics: The Wizard Who Oversimplified: A Fable

Chapter 9 The Multiplier, the Accelerator and a Keynesian View of the Business Cycle

Perspectives in Economics: The Impact of Keynes and the General Theory

Chapter 10 Fiscal Policy

Perspectives in Economics: To Balance or Not to Balance

Chapter 11 Money and the Banking System

Perspectives in Economics: How the Federal Reserve Decides How Much Money to Put into the Economy

Chapter 12 Money, Employment, Inflation, and a More Complete Keynesian Model

Perspectives in Economics: Another Great Depression?

Chapter 13 The Monetarist Challenge to the Keynesian View

Perspectives in Economics: The Shift toward Monetarism

Chapter 14 Unemployment, Inflation, and the Limits of Macropolicy

Perspectives in Economics: How Expectations Defeat Economic Policy

Chapter 15 Instability, Stagflation, and the Direction of Macroeconomics

Perspectives in Economics: The Employment-Unemployment Riddle

Perspectives in Economics: An Anti-Inflation Plan to Induce More Restraint on Wages and Price

Chapter 16 Demand and Consumer Choice

Perspectives in Economics: Fare Rise Hits Buses Harder Than Subway, M.T.A. Says

Chapter 17 Costs and Producer Decisions

Perspectives in Economics: On Average and Marginal Cost

Chapter 18 The Firm Under Pure Competition

Perspectives in Economics: The Economic Organization of a Prison Camp

Chapter 19 Monopolistic Competition, Product Differentiation, and Low Barriers to Entry

Chapter 20 Monopoly and High Barriers to Entry

Perspectives in Economics: The Parable of the Parking Lots

Perspectives in Economics: Competition and Monopoly

Chapter 21 Oligopoly and the World of Big Business

Perspectives in Economics: Capitalism, Big Business, and the Process of Creative Destruction

Chapter 22 Business Structure, Competition, and Public Policy

Perspectives in Economics: Conversation with an Inconvenient Economist

Chapter 23 The Supply and Demand of Productive Resources

Chapter 24 Earnings, Skill Acquisition, and the Job Market

Perspectives in Economics: Labor Market Myths

Perspectives in Economics: Legislating Unemployment

Chapter 25 Capital, Interest, and Profit

Perspectives in Economics: Round About Methods of Production

Chapter 26 Union Power—A Shield or a Threat?

Perspectives in Economics: Unions: Scapegoat for Inflation

Chapter 27 Inequality, Income Mobility, and the Battle Against Poverty

Perspectives in Economics: The Roller Coaster Income Tax

Chapter 28 Employment Discrimination and the Earnings of Blacks and Women

Perspectives in Economics: After Shrinking, the Gap Widens Again between Black and White Family Income

Chapter 29 The Energy Market

Perspectives in Economics: What Must Be Done

Chapter 30 Problem Areas for the Market

Perspectives in Economics: The Concept of Public Goods

Chapter 31 Public Choice and Gaining from Government

Perspectives in Economics: The Public Use of Private Interest

Chapter 32 The Economics of Government Failure

Perspectives in Economics: Doing More with Less

Perspectives in Economics: The Case for User Fees

Chapter 33 Gaining from International Trade

Perspectives in Economics: Unfair Competition with the Sun

Perspectives in Economics: A Loaf of Bread for a Jug of Wine

Chapter 34 International Finance and Balance of Payments

Perspectives in Economics: Lessons of History for OPEC

Chapter 35 Economic Development and the Growth of Income

Chapter 36 Comparative Economic Systems

Perspectives in Economics: Russia's Economic Planning Shift

Answer Key