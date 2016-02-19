Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444424860, 9780080870786

Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Models, Volume 40

1st Edition

Editors: J.C.J. Nihoul
eBook ISBN: 9780080870786
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1985
Page Count: 766
Description

The exchange of momentum, heat, moisture, gases (such as CO2 and O2) and salt between the atmosphere and the ocean is a phenomenon of paramount importance for the dynamics of the atmosphere and the ocean. With the pressing need for reliable climate forecast (e.g. to deal with severe food and energy problems) interactive ocean-atmosphere models have become one of the main objectives of geophysical fluid dynamics. This volume provides the first state-of-the-art review of interactive ocean-atmosphere modelling and its application to climates. The papers are by active and eminent scientists from different countries and different disciplines. They provide a up-to-date survey of major recent discoveries and valuable recommendations for future research.

Details

No. of pages:
766
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870786

About the Editors

J.C.J. Nihoul Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Liege University, Belgium

