Counterterrorist Detection Techniques of Explosives - 1st Edition

Counterterrorist Detection Techniques of Explosives

1st Edition

Editors: Jehuda Yinon
eBook ISBN: 9780080545202
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522047
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd July 2007
Page Count: 454
Description

The detection of hidden explosives has become an issue of utmost importance in recent years. While terrorism is not new to the international community, recent terrorist attacks have raised the issue of detection of explosives and have generated a great demand for rapid, sensitive and reliable methods for detecting hidden explosives. Counterterrorist Detection Techniques of Explosives covers recent advances in this area of research including vapor and trace detection techniques (chemiluminescence, mass spectrometry, ion mobility spectrometry, electrochemical methods and micromechanical sensors, such as microcantilevers) and bulk detection techniques (neutron techniques, nuclear quadrupole resonance, x-ray diffraction imaging, millimeter-wave imaging, terahertz imaging and laser techniques). This book will be of interest to any scientists involved in the design and application of security screening technologies including new sensors and detecting devices which will prevent the smuggling of bombs and explosives.

Key Features

  • Covers latest advances in vapor and trace detection techniques and bulk detection techniques
  • Reviews both current techniques and those in advanced stages of development
  • Techniques that are described in detail, including its principles of operation, as well as its applications in the detection of explosives

Readership

For scientists and engineers in universities, research institutes and industry, involved in research and development of explosives detection techniques, as well as a textbook for graduate students in the natural sciences and in engineering.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS: Chapter 1. Detection of Explosives by Chemiluminescence (A.M. Jimenez, M.J. Navas). Chapter 2. Detection of Explosives by Mass Spectrometry (J. Yinon). Chapter 3. Explosives Detection Using Differential Mobility Spectrometry (G.A. Eiceman et al.). Chapter 4. Electrochemical Sensing of Explosives (J. Wang). Chapter 5. Explosive Vapor Detection Using Microcantilever Sensors (L. Senesac, T. Thundat). Chapter 6. Neutron Techniques for Detection of Explosives (R.C. Lanza). Chapter 7. Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance Detection of Explosives (J.B. Miller). Chapter 8. X-ray Diffraction Imaging for Explosives Detection (G. Harding). Chapter 9. Detection of Explosives by Millimeter-wave Imaging (D.M. Sheen et al.). Chapter 10. Detection of Explosives by Laser Techniques (C.A. Munson et al.). Chapter 11. Detection of Explosives by Terahertz Imaging (J.F. Federici et al.). Chapter 12. Explosives Detection Personnel Portals (K.L. Linker). Chapter 13. Biological Detection of Explosives (R.J. Harper, K.G. Furton).

About the Editor

Jehuda Yinon

